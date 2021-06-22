Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gillette, WY

CCH advises on CPAP, BiPAP and ventilator recall

cchwyo.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE, WY – Campbell County Health (CCH) has been advised of a worldwide voluntary recall of various continuous positive airway pressure machines (CPAP), bilevel positive airway pressure machines (BiPAP), and mechanical ventilators that are manufactured by Philips Respironics and distributed or sold through CCH Home Medical Resources (HMR) in Gillette, Wyoming. This recall is being conducted due to two issues related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam used in these devices:

www.cchwyo.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Campbell County, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Business
Gillette, WY
Government
County
Campbell County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Gillette, WY
Gillette, WY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpap#Pap#Ozone#Cpap#Campbell County Health#Philips Respironics#Pe#Bilevel#Bipap#Avaps Omnilab#Systemone#Aeris#Ev300#Harmony 2 Rrb#Dorma 200#Hmr#Hrm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy