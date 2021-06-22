CCH advises on CPAP, BiPAP and ventilator recall
GILLETTE, WY – Campbell County Health (CCH) has been advised of a worldwide voluntary recall of various continuous positive airway pressure machines (CPAP), bilevel positive airway pressure machines (BiPAP), and mechanical ventilators that are manufactured by Philips Respironics and distributed or sold through CCH Home Medical Resources (HMR) in Gillette, Wyoming. This recall is being conducted due to two issues related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam used in these devices: