INDIANA BORO COUNCIL HEARS FROM UNION MEMBERS CONCERNING CONTRACT

On Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council heard from some of their workers protesting the lack of a contract. Prior to the start of the Borough Council Meeting, members of the Utility Workers local 580 were protesting outside of the borough building, protesting the lack of a contract, the lack of raises for laborers, and spending borough taxpayers’ money on legal fees in this matter. During the meeting, some of the members spoke during public comment. Denise Brudnock said they feel left out of the negotiations.