The city of Benton Harbor will hire between 60 and 80 local young people this summer as part of its Summer Youth Employment program. The city is using $200,000 of federal Community Development Block Grant funds for the program intended to give local young people some work experience and something positive to do when school is out. City Manager Ellis Mitchell says in the next eight to ten days, the city will start to take applications for a variety of positions. The program will be open to those between the ages of 14 and 19. Only those who live in the city of Benton Harbor will be hired, and applicants will have to pass a physical exam. The coordinator of the youth program will be Corey Sterling. Applications for Summer Youth Employment program jobs will be available on the city’s website.