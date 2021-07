It's easy to get caught up in the existential hugeness of what's going on with Ohio State football recruiting these days, and this week on the Dubcast Andy and I do a little bit of that. The Buckeyes and like three other teams completely dominating the attention of five-star recruits is a seismic event that is shaping the sport for the future in ways that it hasn't quite seen in some time, and that's something to consider (and maybe rue).