Anastasia Abramson, PharmD, MBA, reviews the dispensing process for factor VIII and emicizumab, also emphasizing the importance of patient education. Jonathan Ogurchak, PharmD, CSP: Dr. Abramson, I want you to weigh in too, coming from the specialty pharmacy perspective. Let’s talk a little bit about that dispensing process for both Factor as well as emicizumab. What does that dispensing process look like, including some of those things that Dr. Kuhn mentioned as it relates to education? There are definitely some factors that need to take place in the home for those patients that you really hope to bridge that gap. I’d love for you to be able to comment a little bit on what the role of the specialty pharmacy is in that dispensing process.