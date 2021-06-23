Cancel
Detroit Pistons land No. 1 overall pick in NBA Draft Lottery

By Sam Cohen
3 News Now
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 1970, the Detroit Pistons will select first overall in the NBA Draft later this year. Orlando, Houston, and Detroit all had the same odds to land the top slot, but it was Detroit that had the ping pong balls fall their way in Tuesday night's draft lottery.

