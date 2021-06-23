Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Draft Lottery results: Pistons win No. 1 overall pick, Cavaliers and Raptors jump into top four

By Jack Maloney
CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs things start to get somewhat back to normal across the country, the NBA is following suit. Part of that process is returning to its typical calendar, which means the 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29 instead of in the fall like last year's event. That's just over a month away, and teams can really start to lock in on their preparation now that we have the results of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Rose
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Isiah Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#The Phoenix Suns#The Detroit Pistons#The Houston Rockets#The Golden State Warriors#Timberwolves#Nba Draft Lottery#Detroit Pistons 2 Rrb#Houston Rockets 3#Cleveland Cavaliers 4#Houstonrockets#Detroit Basketball#Isiahthomas#Detroitpistons#Detroit Red Wings#Pacers#Detroit Basketball#Uwmlife#Cavs#The Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Buzz on 2021 Free Agents and Team Draft Plans

The trade market is always a large part of the NBA offseason—and has already been a factor, with Kemba Walker being dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, teams not interested in making trades will spend the next several weeks fixated on July's draft and the start of free agency in August.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

20 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The NBA offseason is fast approaching, and there have been rumors swirling around about the top players in the league. This year's playoffs opened a lot of eyes to the quality of teams around the league and improvements are needed in both conferences. The first major move made this offseason was the deal sending Kemba Walker (plus a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Moritz Wagner's 28-point game sends Germany to the Olympics

Brazil had three wins by 20+ points until the final game, where the German national team got the 75-64 triumph and the ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after a real dogfight. Moritz Wagner with 28 points on 9/12 FG led the charge for the winning side, getting help from Robin Benzing (13 p.), Maodo Lo (10 p.), and Johannes Voightmann (8 p. 11 r.). The Germans did it without having available Lakers guard Dennis Schroder for the qualifiers.
NBA247Sports

Report: Five teams could be interested in Kevin Love trade

Coming off of their third-straight losing season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a pivotal offseason ahead of them. While the Cavs hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the team is also expected to be active on the trade market with a variety of young and veteran players.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Could the Cavs trade back with the Magic in 2021 NBA Draft?

It’s safe to say the Cleveland Cavaliers have been pretty lucky in the NBA Draft Lottery the past decade. The Wine and Gold’s string of luck in the lottery started famously back in 2003, when they drafted LeBron James. But since, their luck only got better. In 2011, the Cavs...
NBAchatsports.com

If Kawhi Leonard opts out,Toronto Raptors should not pursue

Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers, National Basketball Association, Toronto, San Antonio Spurs, Andrew Bynum, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, California. OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams win over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

We are in the home stretch. The 2021 NBA Draft is just weeks away and the prospects have already gone through the combine and team visits are just around the corner. Prospects are moving up and down the board, including some changes in the top 5. This is an incredibly strong draft, especially at the top, but there is depth and talent deep into the second round.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cavs forward Kevin Love admits harsh reality he is facing in Team USA stint

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is coming off a down year in his NBA career, so he knows he has a lot of work to do as he joins Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics. Love is coming off an injury-riddled 2020-211 season with the Cavs, during which he only played 25 games. It’s the fewest appearances he has made in a season throughout his 13-year NBA career. His 12.2 points average is also the second-lowest production he had after his rookie year with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Comparing Killian Hayes to NBA greats

There is absolutely no reason why Killian Hayes should be considered a bust this early in his career with the Detroit Pistons. It might be a sad possibility down the line but, after an injury-riddled rookie campaign, saying he was a bust is just not true. Just because he has shown poor judgment when it comes to shooting does not mean he can’t be a talent. Passing is the most important part of his position, and he is already a very exciting passer.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...

Comments / 3

Community Policy