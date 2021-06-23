Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

The Humane Society of Missouri hosts Club Help Our Pets Environment for Elementary students

Steve Chao
Steve Chao
Cierra Voelkl/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO — The Humane Society of Missouri is holding an after-school club named Club Help Our Pets Environment (HOPE) and offering elementary school students the opportunity to join a fun, animal-friendly, after-school club with a strong learning emphasis.

Schools can sign up to join The Humane Society of Missouri to bring the club to the school. Club HOPE is a year-long celebration, to celebrate animals with the students in St. Louis area elementary schools. Club HOPE has a goal that is to promote kindness among schools and communities to make a more compassionate place to live through its activities.

The curricula of Club HOPE are based on the Caring School Community principles that focus on animal welfare education. The club will host a meeting every once a month at the school for 90 minutes to explore topics all about animals through buddy time, discussion, group activities and home-side activities.

Through these club activities, Club HOPE will provide a fun learning experience about animals and learn how to be more compassionate, responsible and caring people.

Club HOPE also offers an opportunity for adults such as parents or elementary schools who are passionate about animals, to join and be a part of club HOPE and be a leader. The dedicated teachers in Club HOPE are specially trained volunteers of humane educators.

If you are interested in being a teacher and a Club HOPE leader, you can attend a three-hour workshop and get a manual with all of the lesson plans and activities. That way you can facilitate the club meeting and be a liaison between the Humane Society of Missouri and your school.

To register please visit http://member.hsmo.org/site/Ecommerce?store_id=11342.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

