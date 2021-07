BELLEVUE — Bellevue University’s Cody Banks was named to the ABCA/Rawlings-NAIA Gold Glove Team by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee June 22. The senior earned the honor for his second base position. He is the fourth Bruin to earn the honor in the last five seasons, while also winning the award at shortstop in 2019. The sure-handed second baseman […]