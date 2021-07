PORTLAND, Ore–On June 18, 2020 at 11:49 PM 23 year old Evelin Navvarro-Barajas was shot and killed. She was standing in a parking lot with friends after a day of playing in the good weather. The lot was located in the 4700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. Portland Police say Evelin was shot in what they say was a gang related drive-by shooting. She had no gang connections.