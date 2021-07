Over the last year-plus of relative social isolation, I—like most of us—have had a lot of time to ponder what, exactly, I crave from my social interactions. Was it parties I missed? IRL trips to the movies? The proverbial office water-cooler? No, no, and no, at least if you judge by my recent forays back into the world. (Seriously, were parties always so loud, and were summer blockbusters always so long?) What I missed most, it turns out, is sitting around with my friends in their apartments, blithely dousing one another in particles as we shared food and watched something stupid on TV.