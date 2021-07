The AFC West is loaded with talented wide receivers but where do the Las Vegas Raiders rank in the division heading into the 2021 season?. The Las Vegas Raiders have been on the hunt for a true number one receiver for several years since the departure of Michael Crabtree in free agency. Jon Gruden has thrown a bunch of stuff at the wall to see what sticks by making moves in free agency for the likes of Jordy Nelson, and through trades for players like Martavis Bryant and Antonio Brown.