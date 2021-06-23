Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, ‘Angel Dream': Album Review

By Allison Rapp
Posted by 
Power 96
Power 96
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's difficult to consider any portion of Tom Petty's catalog as objectively unappealing. Even his less-celebrated records include some hidden nuggets. By his own admission, the period that yielded the songs for 1994's Wildflowers and 1996's Songs and Music From 'She's the One' was his most prolific. And as many songwriters can attest, heartbreak and loss often prompts the best art.

power96radio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Petty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Shelter Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
MusicNew Haven Register

Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Song '105 Degrees' Drops With Lyric Video

A historic heatwave is pulverizing much of America right now, making it the perfect time for the previously unreleased Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker’s song “105 Degrees” to be shared with the public. The song appears on Angel Dream, a reimagined version of the 1996 She’s the One soundtrack that arrives in stores Friday. Check out a lyric video right here.
Rock MusicKerrang

Album review: Urne – Serpent & Spirit

Some heavy bands manage to be thoroughly enjoyable in their predictability. There’s something to be said for a formula done well, but a dislocating debut like this one is even more satisfying. Serpent & Spirit is a very chaotic album. Not in the frenetic sense of a grindcore or mathcore explosion – there’s a precise, measured approach to everything they do – but certainly in the sense that you have little idea what the band will do next.
MusicKerrang

Album review: Sullivan King – LOUD

‘If you don’t wish to proceed on your current trip, we regret to inform you that the boarding doors have been securely locked,’ we’re ominously told during LOUD’s opening track, And We Wish You The Best Of Luck. Thankfully, this half-hour in the cacophonous company of Keaton Prescott, better known as Sullivan King, is a trip worth taking.
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Get lost in a dream with The Marías on ‘Cinema’

How do you describe a band like The Marías? Billed as alt-pop, the Angelenos incorporate a span of genres from jazz to reggaeton on their first full-length album, Cinema. However you describe it, one thing is certain—Cinema is a gorgeous album that, as described by lead singer María Zardoya, offers listeners a “break away from real life for a while to create some kind of dream world in their heads.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

How Mykki Blanco Turned Heartbreak Into a Post-Pandemic Love Album

On “Free Ride,” the first single from Mykki Blanco’s new mini-LP Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, the musician constructs a tabernacle from which to worship the sensation of love. The accompanying video features Blanco refiguring tropes of family, community, and celebration to more inclusive ends. What might read as dysfunctional — multiple generations dwelling in a rickety RV — is recast with gentle reverence. Blanco’s gift has always been the queering of perspective, refusing to stay fixed in any particular mode. Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep brings that framework to notions of love and loss. The result is a profoundly moving meditation on what it means to care and be cared for. Over Zoom, Blanco says the timing of the project’s release, just as the world re-emerges from over a year in lockdown, feels divine. While it wasn’t their goal in recording the album, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep contends with the contrasting impulses tied to the return to normalcy. Its songs are about making space for longing and making space to heal one’s trauma; about intimately knowing the contours of your heartache and dedicating yourself to the hope of finding true love.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Tom Petty’s ‘Angel Dream’ Set Showcases Previously Unreleased Gems

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ 1996 album Songs and Music from the Motion Picture ‘She’s The One’ has received a remixed, remastered and reimagined version with several previously unreleased tracks in honor of its 25th anniversary. The new collection, Angel Dream, a nod to one of the tracks, arrived July 2, 2021, on CD and vinyl from Warner Records. It’s the latest release from Petty‘s Wildflowers era to receive a fresh look.
MusicPosted by
Awesome 92.3

The Day Tom Petty, Alice Cooper and the Allman Brothers Band Issued Key LPs

Three rock powerhouses released albums on July 2, 1991, which reflected the different yet important states of their respective careers. For Tom Petty, Into the Great Wide Open represented the merger of two worlds. He was coming off his biggest career success in 1989’s Full Moon Fever. The solo LP, created alongside producer Jeff Lynne, was recorded without Petty’s longtime backing band the Heartbreakers (save for Mike Campbell and the occasional guest appearance). Thanks to radio-friendly hits like “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” “Free Fallin’” and “I Won’t Back Down,” Full Moon Fever sold more than 5 million copies.
MusicPosted by
Power 96

Watch Lyric Video for Tom Petty’s New ‘105 Degrees’

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ previously unreleased song “105 Degrees” has been launched, complete with a lyric video, which is available below. The track appears on new album Angel Dream, which is a remake of Petty’s 1996 soundtrack LP for the movie She’s the One. It’s one of two songs that represent the last unheard parts of his Wildflowers project.
Musicguitar.com

Hear four previously-unreleased Tom Petty songs from special edition of She’s The One soundtrack

A reworked version of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ soundtrack LP for the Edward Burns film She’s The One has landed, celebrating a quarter-century since its release. The new version of the soundtrack album renames it to Angel Dream, and takes off the tracks found on the original that were taken from the Wildflowers sessions. These have since appeared on the recent deluxe reissue of Wildflowers. Replacing them are four unheard tracks from the 1990s era of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers: One Of Life’s Little Mysteries, Thirteen Days, 105 Degrees, and French Disconnection. There’s also an extended edition of Supernatural Radio.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Top 30 Glam Metal Albums

You'd be hard-pressed to find a rock subgenre more critically reviled than glam metal. Often referred to derisively as hair metal or pop-metal, glam metal began germinating in the late ‘70s inside Sunset Strip rock clubs like Gazzarri’s, the Troubadour, the Starwood and the Whisky a Go Go. Glam metal acts mixed the thundering, theatrical hard rock of Aerosmith, Kiss and Alice Cooper with the campy androgyny of glam rock and punk luminaries like David Bowie, T. Rex and the New York Dolls.
Musicxpn.org

Celebrate Tom Petty’s songs from A to Z on #TBTXPN

This week’s Throwback Thursday is a guaranteed heartbreaker…. All day long, it’s Tom Petty A to Z. On his own and with the Heartbreakers, we’ll hear classics and deep cuts from “American Girl” to “Zombie Zoo”…all in alphabetical order! It’s Tom Petty, A to Z, on this week’s Throwback Thursday.
Musicloudersound.com

Yes to have symphonic album reissued

Yes are to have The Symphonic Music Of Yes reissued by Voiceprint Records on July 30. The album was originally released through RCA Victor back in 1993 and saw Yes members Steve Howe, Bill Bruford and Jon Anderson involved in orchestra versions of a selection of Yes classics with former Jethro Tull arranger Dee Palmer and both the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the English Chamber Orchestra.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
103GBF

John Lennon, Ozzy Osbourne and Iron Maiden Among New Funko Figures

Funko has announced the latest additions to their popular line of figurine collectibles. Iron Maiden’s famous mascot Eddie will be featured in two new Funkos, reflecting two of the band’s classic albums. The Somewhere in Time figure captures Eddie in futuristic headgear and holding a ray-gun, much like the cover of the 1986 LP. A limited edition chase variant – randomly inserted into select boxes – will include an outfit change to the mascot. Meanwhile, the Seventh Son of a Seventh Son Funko will showcase Eddie with a skeletal base and holding a heart, once again reflecting the album’s artwork.
MusicColumbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Listen to Marty Stuart cover Tom Petty

Marty Stuart said he discovered the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers song "Fault Lines" after purchasing the album Hypnotic Eye from a suburban shopping center while touring Canada with his band, the Fabulous Superlatives. "When the song 'Fault Lines' came charging out of the speakers, I stood up, turned the...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are Simpatico with American Heatwave on Previously Unreleased “105 Degrees”

It’s 105 degrees. I’m going out of mind sings Tom Petty on the Heartbreakers’ “105 Degrees.” The previously unreleased track is a timely song as the nation undergoes an historic heatwave with the mercury over 100 degrees in some parts of the country, and one of the tracks off Angel Dream, a collection of reimagined versions from the 1996 She’s the One movie soundtrack, which also features several tracks recorded during Petty’s Wildflowers sessions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy