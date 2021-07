Andrew Whitworth is the rare NFL player who has been able to consistently stave off father time. But it appears even the ageless Rams tackle might be nearing the end. Whitworth, 39, appeared on a recent episode of former NFL defensive end Chris Long’s ‘Green Lights’ podcast and said the 2021 season would likely be his last, via Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. Speaking of a serious injury he suffered during his time with the Bengals, Whitworth said “I was like, if I get through this, I want to try to play until 40. And that was just like — I didn’t think that was realistic or that it’d ever happen. But I was like, I want to try to do that.”