NVIDIA's game-changing DLSS tech now available in Unreal Engine 5

Humble bundles have usually been either Steam or Origin affairs, with some GOG thrown in – but now, we’ve got our first Epic Games Store bundle in history. The $1 tier gets you to the fighter Omen of Sorrow – with its OST. Beating the average of about $7 gets you that game alongside A Knight’s Quest and Dangerous Driving. Dangerous Driving is a must for anyone who loves the Burnout series, as Three Fields is made up of ex-Criterion devs who patterned this game after Burnout 3. It’s a great game, but a bit jankier than the mainline Burnout games, but it’s well-worth this price. This is a great way to get used to the series without having to wait for the open-world DD 2 whenever that launches. A Knight’s Quest is a 3D Zelda-influenced game with a bit more action and platforming mixed in.