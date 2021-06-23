Cancel
Video Games

NVIDIA's game-changing DLSS tech now available in Unreal Engine 5

By Anthony Garreffa
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NVIDIA has had some major shifts with DLSS over the last few days, with Deep Learning Super Sampling technology now supported in DOOM Eternal with new GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL drivers. The upgraded DLSS 2.2 was recently deployed in Rainbow Six Siege, and will soon be introduced into Red...

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

#Epic Games#Tech#Unreal Engine 5#Doom Eternal#Red Dead Redemption 2#Dlss Nvidia#Reflex#Temporal Super Resolution#Tsr
