Cowboys QB Dak Prescott thinks there’s been “a lot of improvement” to the organization from last year’s team and expects a “very, very special” season for them. “Improvement, a lot of improvement obviously from last year to this year, but deeper than that from those first five games,” Prescott said, via Newy Scruggs of NBC DFW. “Take those first five games and just say we’re going to be better than that as a team. We’re going to play more complementary football from defense to offense to special teams, and then we’re going to have a healthy team. We’ve all approached the offseason, we approached the season the right way. We’re just excited. We’re excited that hopefully we can stay healthy; we can get good fortune on that end. Then, we can just put everything we’ve worked hard for together on all stages and all phases of the game. We’re excited for this year. It’s going to be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans.”