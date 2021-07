The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a pretty good offseason however you want to look at it. After winning just one game last season, they have made changes to the coaching staff, the front office, and the roster. The Jags hired Urban Meyer as their head coach and drafted a potential quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. Also, they promoted Trent Baalke to oversee the front office. The team’s brass has made significant upgrades to most positional groups over the last few months but it may not be enough to compete for a division title in 2021.