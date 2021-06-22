Cancel
Duffy ready to return: 'I can get outs here'

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- The Royals will get a boost to their rotation this week when Danny Duffy returns from the injured list to make Wednesday’s start against the Yankees, manager Mike Matheny announced ahead of Tuesday’s series opener. A corresponding move on the 26-man roster will be made then. Duffy...

