Editorial: Why California's unprecedented plan to pay off back rent and stop evictions still isn't good enough
With California's long-festering housing deficit aggravated by a steep pandemic downturn, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes a superlative stopgap that would cover some $5 billion in back rent. Lawmakers, meanwhile, are negotiating another extension of the state's eviction moratorium to keep more vulnerable tenants from joining the state's swollen homeless population before the unprecedented subsidies can be spent.