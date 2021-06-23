Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Name for Daughter Is Stirring up More Controversy
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can't seem to escape controversy. The sweet pair just welcomed their second child together earlier this month and now the name of their daughter is stirring up a debate. In honor of their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the two purchased a "Lili Diana" website, however, what that indicates, according to the Daily Mail, is that the two chose their daughters name and told Queen Elizabeth II instead of requesting permission.popculture.com