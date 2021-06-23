Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Name for Daughter Is Stirring up More Controversy

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle and Prince Harry can't seem to escape controversy. The sweet pair just welcomed their second child together earlier this month and now the name of their daughter is stirring up a debate. In honor of their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the two purchased a "Lili Diana" website, however, what that indicates, according to the Daily Mail, is that the two chose their daughters name and told Queen Elizabeth II instead of requesting permission.

popculture.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Doria Ragland
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#The Daily Mail#Lilibetdiana Com#Tig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
talesbuzz.com

Meghan Markle’s Friend Claims There Were Actually SEVERAL Palace Discussions About Archie’s Skin Color!

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the world was absolutely shocked at what they learned — especially regarding the detail that the royal family had been racist towards an unborn Archie. We mean, even the longtime host didn’t expect it! But according to a new claim, the couple may have actually downplayed some of the details.
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Archie Harrison and Lilibet Will Still Be Prince and Princess—Thanks to Camilla Parker Bowles, Expert Says

Archie Harrison and his sister Lili may still be prince and princess after all. And they could have Camilla Parker Bowles to thank for it. Prominent royal historian Robert Lacey has told U.K. paper The Times that the issue has been discussed at the “highest level” and that the queen will not change existing rules, which would ultimately see Archie and Lili named prince and princess, in her lifetime. Any move to deprive the children of their titles would likely have to be made by Charles in the first hours of his reign, when, Lacey expects, he will be too busily focused on getting Camilla elevated to queen to be distracted by such peripheral projects.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Prince Harry 'Flipped Out' Over Black Culture-Themed Gift for Archie

Unveiling her well-thought gift for the prince and his wife Meghan Markle's first son, 'The Me You Can't See' director Dawn Porter shares that the Duke of Sussex's reaction was better than expectation. AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be all over their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Heartbroken’ Princess Beatrice Cried After Meghan Markle Stole Her Choice Of Baby Name?

Are Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice feuding? One cover story says there’s fury over Lilibet Diana. Gossip Cop investigates. According to New Idea, Princess Beatrice is fuming over Markle’s choice of baby name. When Princess Beatrice heard about the name Lilibet, she reportedly began to cry. A source says, “Everyone knew she had planned ever since she was a little girl to call her firstborn daughter Lili, inspired by her grandmother.” With the name now taken, she’s heartbroken.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince George has the most adorable nickname for Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. We love knowing about all the royal family’s nicknames for each other because it proves that, really, they’re just like us. Prince Harry has a very sweet nickname for Kate Middleton – he reportedly calls her ‘Cath’ – and he refers to his wife, Meghan Markle, as ‘Meg’. And Meghan’s pals call Harry ‘Haz’. Cute? We think so.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Refused Archie's Earl of Dumbarton Title for Fear of Him Getting Teased

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry understandably have a lot of concerns for their son, Archie Harrison. In addition to doing their best to keep Archie out of the public eye, Meghan and Harry want to keep him from getting bullied about his titles, too—since Archie's descended from royals, he had the option of being called the Earl of Dumbarton...which Meghan and Harry promptly rejected because they didn't want Archie to be teased.
Celebritieshngn.com

Expert Says Prince Charles Makes 'Clumsy' Mistake With Archie as Friends Reveal Why He Refuses to Attend Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Charles will not be present for Princess Diana's upcoming statue unveiling. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was also notably missing from commemorative ceremonies honoring Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, preferring instead to spend time with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's residence in Scotland.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince William Reportedly Told Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Had an "Agenda"

In an extract from his newly updated book Battle of Brothers, which is currently being serialized by The Times of London, royal historian and The Crown consultant Robert Lacey wrote that William shared with Harry his belief that Meghan Markle had an "agenda." The resulting fight between the brothers, Lacey wrote, left William "deeply wounded" and Harry "equally furious"—and Harry and Meghan on the path to ultimately leave the royal family, and William, behind.
Posted by
Page Six

Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.
Posted by
Daily Mirror

Harry reassured William in 'poignant moment' at Diana statue, says lip reader

Prince Harry "poignantly" said to his brother William "we'll be okay" before the unveiling of a statue to Diana, lip reading and body language experts have claimed. William was more cautious about making sure nothing went wrong at the ceremony at Kensington Palace which marks what would have been Diana's 60th birthday this year, reports the Daily Star.
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Refuses To Kiss And Make Up With Her In-laws

British royal family news divulges that it’s business as usual for Meghan Markle who reportedly intends to stay the course in her chosen path concerning her royal in-laws. In other words, according to one royal expert, she is planning to “stick to her guns” as far as that alleged palace row with Prince William regarding her reported bullying of staff.

Comments / 6

Community Policy