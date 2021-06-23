Cancel
MLB

Indians expect Civale to 'miss some time'

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- The injury bug continued to drain Cleveland of starting pitching depth when Aaron Civale was lost to a right middle finger injury in the fifth inning Monday. Indians manager Terry Francona didn’t have any more information on the severity of Civale’s ailment on Tuesday, saying the right-hander would meet with Dr. Thomas Graham, a hand specialist in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday morning for further evaluation. Francona’s expectation is that Civale will be sidelined for a period of time, though the off-day Wednesday at least provides an extra day to determine the next steps.

