Indians expect Civale to 'miss some time'

The Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde of starting pitchers kept at it on Wednesday with a stellar performance against the Seattle Mariners. That's right, German Marquez fooled us again. He finished with eight innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts. The problem with Marquez is he's allowed eight earned runs in two different starts this season. Here's how it works: Marquez puts together a few quality starts, you trust him enough to get him in your lineups, and then he blows up. He's on pace for two starts next week with both coming at home. The next twist is that Marquez has actually been solid in Coors Field this season with a 3.56 ERA in 10 home starts. Basically, this was a long, confusing way of saying I will have him in my lineups next week but it scares me to death.