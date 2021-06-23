Cancel
NBA

OKC Draft Picks: SI Thunder Big Board

By Nick Crain
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 14 days ago
Earlier today, the SI Thunder team put out version 2.0 of their 2021 NBA Draft big board. After finding out that the Oklahoma City Thunder will be selecting at No. 6 overall in July's draft, there's a handful of guys who Thunder GM Sam Presti should consider.

Based on SI Thunder's Big Board 2.0, OKC would be taking Scottie Barnes out of Florida State.

Barnes is perhaps the most versatile player in this entire class. Standing at 6-foot-9, he's got the ability to guard any position on the floor. Whether it's locking down a quick guard, or getting physical with a 7-footer in the paint, he will make an immediate impact defensively from day one in the NBA.

His offense still has some work, but isn't something that should be concerning. With the sixth pick, Scottie Barnes could really help the Thunder now and in the future as one of their franchise cornerstones.

Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

