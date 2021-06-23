Notre Dame Offers In-State 2022 Offensive Lineman

Notre Dame wants and needs to add to its current group of offensive line commits, which currently stands at two. The board has several top ranked and uncommitted recruits on it, but Notre Dame expanded that board by one today by offering Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Ashton Craig. Notre Dame is recruiting Craig as an interior offensive lineman.

The 6-5, 260-pound offensive tackle is a consensus three-star recruit according to the recruiting services. He has offers from Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Purdue, Boston College, Northwestern, Cincinnati and Vanderbilt. He also earned offers Yale, Dartmouth, Penn and Columbia.

Craig is not a highly ranked player and he's not going to impress anyone from a rankings standpoint, but his film is very intriguing. He's a bit undersized at just 260 pounds, but Craig is an outstanding at tackle. He has impressive foot quickness, top-notch lateral quickness and he has surprisingly strong hands for a thinner player.

Craig worked out at a Notre Dame camp this summer and was on an official visit recently as well. That means strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis was able to size Craig up and give the okay in regards to him having the frame to fill out and play at a place like Notre Dame.

The Lawrenceburg standout is an intriguing prospect with a higher ceiling than his ranking would suggest. He'll need work and he's a big of a project, much like Joe Alt in the 2021 class, but he has some upside.

Irish Breakdown Content

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell