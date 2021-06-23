Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Offers In-State 2022 Offensive Lineman

By Bryan Driskell
Posted by 
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlQMp_0acWovIa00

Notre Dame wants and needs to add to its current group of offensive line commits, which currently stands at two. The board has several top ranked and uncommitted recruits on it, but Notre Dame expanded that board by one today by offering Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Ashton Craig. Notre Dame is recruiting Craig as an interior offensive lineman.

The 6-5, 260-pound offensive tackle is a consensus three-star recruit according to the recruiting services. He has offers from Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, Purdue, Boston College, Northwestern, Cincinnati and Vanderbilt. He also earned offers Yale, Dartmouth, Penn and Columbia.

Craig is not a highly ranked player and he's not going to impress anyone from a rankings standpoint, but his film is very intriguing. He's a bit undersized at just 260 pounds, but Craig is an outstanding at tackle. He has impressive foot quickness, top-notch lateral quickness and he has surprisingly strong hands for a thinner player.

Craig worked out at a Notre Dame camp this summer and was on an official visit recently as well. That means strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis was able to size Craig up and give the okay in regards to him having the frame to fill out and play at a place like Notre Dame.

The Lawrenceburg standout is an intriguing prospect with a higher ceiling than his ranking would suggest. He'll need work and he's a big of a project, much like Joe Alt in the 2021 class, but he has some upside.

Irish Breakdown Content

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
83
Followers
436
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Lawrenceburg, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Nebraska, IN
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale#Cincinnati#American Football#Northwestern#Dartmouth#Penn#Columbia#Irish Breakdown#Disqus#Sports Illustrated#Twitter#Bryandriskell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Sports
Boston College
Related
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Three Notre Dame Players Named To College Football Top 50 For 2021

Pro Football Focus has released its Top 50 players in college football list and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had three players make that list. Only Alabama (4) and Ohio State (4) had more players than Notre Dame's three. The Irish were tied with Oklahoma, Georgia and LSU at three apiece. Cincinnati (2) and North Carolina (2) were the only Notre Dame 2021 opponents to place players on the Top 50 list.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Mike Mickens Has Overhauled Notre Dame Cornerback Recruiting

Back in 2016 the Notre Dame coaching staff landed an outstanding group of cornerbacks (Julian Love, Troy Pride Jr., Donte Vaughn), and that class fueled a stretch of top-notch cornerback play in 2018 and 2019. What followed that group on the recruiting trail left the Irish in a shaky spot at cornerback in 2020 and are why the unit is a question mark heading into 2021.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From Cornerback Devin Moore

Notre Dame picked up another big pickup on defense in the 2022 class by landing a commitment from Naples (Fla.) High School cornerback Devin Moore. The 6-2, 180-pound athlete has been a top target for Notre Dame for a long time, and the Irish were able to beat out programs like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Stanford and Georgia for his commitment.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Talented DB Devin Moore Prepares To Announce His Decision

Notre Dame has the nation's No. 2 recruiting class in the country according to all four major recruiting services, and that class if fueled by arguably the nation's best haul of defensive players. Notre Dame hopes that the defensive haul grows by one tonight when Naples (Fla.) High School defensive back Devin Moore makes his announcement.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

What's Next: Notre Dame Secondary Class Has A Chance To Be Outstanding, But Closing Is Key

Notre Dame landed its second defensive back of the 2022 class when Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic standout Jayden Bellamy committed to the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame wants and needs at least four defensive backs in the 2022 class, so at least two more players are needed. With Bellamy now in the class with cornerback Jaden Mickey let's take a look at what is next for the Irish when it comes to secondary recruiting.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Breaking Down The Brenan Vernon Commitment To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a monumental commitment yesterday when Mentor (Ohio) High School defensive end Brenan Vernon pledged to the Fighting Irish. Vernon is one of the best players in the 2023 class regardless of position, and it's a coup for Notre Dame to be able to go into the Buckeye state and beat Ohio State for a top recruit.
NFLPosted by
IrishBreakdown

NFL Draft Evaluation: Notre Dame DT Jayson Ademilola

Notre Dame veteran defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola is poised for a breakout season. Ryan Roberts of Coast to Coast Scouting breaks down Ademilola's draft prospects. A consensus four-star recruit coming out of St. Peters Prep in New Jersey, twin brothers Jayson and Justin Ademilola would spurn interest from some of the top programs across the college football landscape, opting to stay together to play for the Fighting Irish.
NFLPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame 2022 NFL Draft Class Could Be Epic

Notre Dame has seen a significant uptick in top-level NFL Draft picks up Brian Kelly, with the Irish putting nine players in the draft this past April-May. It was the most Notre Dame players in one draft since 1994. Notre Dame's 2022 NFL Draft class has a chance to something...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

2023 Defensive End Keon Keeley Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has kicked off the 2023 class in impressive fashion by landing a commitment from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley. A 6-6, 230-pound defensive end, Keeley has been a priority for Notre Dame in the class for months. He earned an offer from Notre Dame back in March and from that moment on the Fighting Irish were considered a major contender. Keeley is not just one of the best edge players in the 2023 class, he's also an outstanding student.
College SportsPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Freshman Edge Devin Aupiu Has Entered The Transfer Portal

Notre Dame freshman linebacker/end Devin Aupiu took to Instagram tonight to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal with the intention of leaving the Irish program. Aupiu signed with Notre Dame as part of the 2021 class and was an early enrollee for the Fighting Irish. He lined up mostly at Will linebacker despite playing end in high school, and the long, rangy freshman impressed throughout the spring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy