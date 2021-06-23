Pacers to Pick 13th in 2021 NBA Draft

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Pacers officially know where they will pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Indiana did not move up in the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, so the Blue & Gold will own the 13th overall pick in the Draft, which is scheduled for July 29. The Pacers also own two second-round picks, the 54th and 60th overall selections.

