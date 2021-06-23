Cancel
NBA

Chicago Bulls Lose First Round Draft Pick, Orlando Magic Will Select 8th

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuck was not on the Chicago Bulls’ side Tuesday night. Hoping for a Top-4 selection to keep their first-round pick, the Bulls ended up 8th-overall, thus conveying their 2021 NBA Draft selection to the Orlando Magic. The Magic will now have two lottery picks, the second slated at No. 5.

NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Top 12 point guards and scouting reports in 2021 draft

The point guard position is arguably the most important in basketball, as point guards often times carry the burden of creating for their teammates. As the Chicago Bulls were firsthand witnesses to this season, playmaking is absolutely essential for success in the NBA. Whether the Bulls choose to address their point guard problems in the 2021 NBA Draft, free agency, or both, Arturas Karnisovas is surely doing his research on all fronts.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Could lottery snub mean a trade ahead of draft night?

Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports. The results that the Chicago Bulls were looking for were not delivered on the night of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. What was a promising, and fortunate, night for the Bulls’ new front office regime last offseason did not get delivered this time around. The Bulls wound up giving up their first-round draft pick to the Orlando Magic since they didn’t land in the top four of the draft lottery.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls are double losers in 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

Tuesday night, the Chicago Bulls found themselves hoping for a bit of luck in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. Entering the lottery, the Bulls had a 20.3% chance to land in the top four picks and a 4.5% chance to come home with the no. 1 overall pick. If the Bulls’ pick landed in the top four, they would get to keep it. If not, it would go to the Orlando Magic by way of the Nikola Vucevic trade.
NBANWI.com

Bulls send eighth pick to Magic; Pistons win lottery

The Bulls needed a little more luck Tuesday night at the NBA draft lottery. Chicago needed to draw a selection in the top four to keep it. The Bulls received the eighth pick, and it goes to Magic as part of the regular-season trade for Nikola Vucevic. Orlando has the No. 5 selection, also.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Bulls convey No. 8 pick to Magic in 2021 NBA Draft after failing to find lottery luck

(670 The Score) The Bulls didn’t find any luck in the NBA Draft lottery Tuesday, so they’ve forked over their first-round pick here in 2021. The Bulls landed the No. 8 pick in the draft after the ping-pong ball combinations didn’t go their way in the lottery, a selection they then conveyed to the Orlando Magic as part of the trade in which Chicago acquired All-Star center Nikola Vucevic in late March. The Bulls would’ve retained their first-round pick in 2021 had it landed among the top four selections. Chicago had a 20.3% chance to jump up into the top four and a 4.5% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Options for the team with the 38th overall pick

The Chicago Bulls experienced an unfortunate stake in the Draft Lottery last Tuesday, as their first-round No. 8 pick was given to the Orlando Magic. However, there is still light at the end of the tunnel as they do receive the No. 38 pick in the second round, making it very clear that 38 Special is on their side and will bring some good luck in their “Second Chance” (second round) selection in this stacked 2021 NBA Draft.
NBAbleachernation.com

Don’t Forget: The Bulls Will Still be Active on Draft Night with the No. 38 Pick

While Tuesday night’s draft lottery officially ended the Chicago Bulls’ dream of keeping their first-round pick, the 2021 draft preparation will not stop there. The Chicago Bulls will head into July 29th with a second-round pick in their back pocket. We first learned the selection would likely come No. 38-overall back in May, when the league conducted its draft tiebreakers. The Bulls shared the same record with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, eventually ending up in front of both in the draft order. This had no direct impact on the lottery odds, but it did tell us the Bulls would pick after the Pelicans and Kings in the second round due to the order being flipped. However, thanks to the Nikola Mirotic trade in 2018, the Bulls hold a pick swap with the Pelicans, thus stepping into the No. 38 spot while the Pelicans move to No. 40.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic: NBA Draft Lottery brings more disappointment

If you’re an Orlando Magic fan, chances are you’re probably feeling a lot like this right now. Yes, why always us? Tied with two organizations for the best odds at nabbing the first overall pick in what looks to be a special NBA Draft class, the Magic instead fell to fifth. Once again just outside of the sure-fire hits that await the likes of the Detroit Pistons, because of course, they did.
NBABlog a Bull

Cash Considerations Podcast: Bulls send No. 8 pick to Magic

Jason and Ricky went live on Spotify Greenroom to talk about the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery results and the Bulls losing the No. 8 pick to the Magic, with the Pistons winning the No. 1 pick and Cavs moving up to No. 3. We discussed thoughts on the Nikola Vucevic trade after losing the pick and what it means for the upcoming offseason as the Bulls try to build a winning team around Vucevic and Zach LaVine, who’s set to be a free agent in 2022.
NBABakersfield Californian

Magic come away from NBA draft lottery with fifth and eighth picks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will go to the 2021 NBA draft with two top-eight picks for the first time in franchise history. The Magic earned the fifth and eighth picks during Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery. Orlando finished the regular season with the third-worst record and had a 14% chance of earning the No. 1 pick and a 52.1% chance of finishing in the top four.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Top 3 players ever taken with the 38th pick in NBA Draft

Chandler Parsons, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports. Hearts were broken all across Illinois Wednesday night as the Chicago Bulls‘ pick landed eighth in the 2021 Draft Lottery. Because it fell outside the top four, the pick has been sent to the Orlando Magic as part of March’s trade for Nikola Vucevic.
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls run out of lottery luck, lose 1st-round pick to Magic

In the wake of the Bulls’ jump from seven to four at the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, Artūras Karnišovas projected satisfaction tangible even over Zoom from his freshly-minted seat as executive vice president of basketball operations. “We’re extremely happy,” he said, adding that the move broke from the franchise’s recent...
NBAbleachernation.com

Chicago Bulls Will Reportedly Workout Two Second-Round Prospects This Week

Last week, we learned that the Chicago Bulls have already spoken with two projected first-round picks: Scottie Barnes and Sharife Cooper. The organization may have seen their first-round pick handed to the Orlando Magic thanks to the Nikola Vucevic trade, but those interviews signal that the organization will continue to do their due diligence across the draft board, and that process looks like it will continue this week.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 5 deep sleepers to find in free agency

A critical time is approaching for the Chicago Bulls front office this summer with the looming cycle of free agency. Early next month, the Bulls will finally be able to start their quest in the next cycle of free agency. We are also now one month away exactly from the start of the next cycle of free agency, which begins on Aug. 6.
NBAbleachernation.com

LaVine vs. Sato in Tokyo, the Unpredictable NBA, Finals Talk, and Other Bulls Bullets

I have two thoughts on Fourth of July firework shows that I simply need to get off my chest:. (1) The amount of people who fail to recognize the show is not over after that first 10-second gap between fireworks is shocking. We do this everything year, people. That one singular smile face firework was not the end. Trust me, you will know when it’s over.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 veterans to trade Thaddeus Young for

If there is to be something in the works for the Chicago Bulls to dish out the veteran forward Thaddeus Young this summer, it must be for the right return. The Bulls don’t have all that many trade assets to work with at this point, between any future draft capital and players with valuable contracts.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 10 criminally underrated Michael Jordan teammates

It seems like all of the focus that went to the Chicago Bulls legendary dynasty teams of the 1990s went to the likes of all-time great shooting guard Michael Jordan, Hall-of-Fame forward Scottie Pippen, fellow Hall-of-Famer and big man Dennis Rodman, and head coach Phil Jackson, among a few others. But the other players behind the scenes often do not get enough credit for what they did during the regular season and playoffs to help Jordan accomplish all that he did during his legendary NBA career.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 goals for Al-Farouq Aminu next season

In order to make the playoffs, the Chicago Bulls will need a vintage campaign from Al-Farouq Aminu next season. The team is approaching one of the most important offseasons in the history of the franchise. Drafting Michael Jordan in 1984, acquiring both Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant on the same day in 1987 and drafting Derrick Rose in 2008 will always be the best decisions the team has ever made. However, the team is now in a unique position to regain relevance after a prolonged period of obscurity.
NBAPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls in the Olympics: Zach LaVine’s notable enthusiasm about going to Tokyo, Tomáš Satoranský’s leadership and Patrick Williams’ big opportunity

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is heading to the Tokyo Olympics to try to help Team USA win the gold medal, and along the way he’s going to see a couple of familiar faces and teammates. First in Las Vegas, LaVine will be joined by rookie forward Patrick Williams, who was named to the US Select Team that will train and compete alongside the Olympic squad during training camp, which kicked off ...

