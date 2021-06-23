Cancel
Hamza Hayat

SpaceX’s Starlink is likely to provide internet access globally this year

Posted by 
Hamza Hayat
Hamza Hayat
 14 days ago

Starlink

SpaceX developed Starlink for providing low-cost internet facilities all over the world. It projected its satellite around Earth’s orbit and predicted to provide internet service all over the world. These satellites communicate and share parameters to give internet access to the network areas that could not be reached through cables.

Most recently, Starlink released a major statement about its network. The authorities claimed that Soon in the coming September, the company would provide satellite internet access globally. It’s mean that they extended their network to such a huge level that it became so easy to approach internet signals through any part of the world.

During a webcast, the president of Starlink, Gwynne Shotwell, answered a question by Macquarie Group technology. He narrates that; after the complete and concise regulatory approvals from the broadcasters, the company will launch 1800 or more satellites in Earth’s lower orbit.

Once the approval activity is done, we will hold the position to provide Global Coverage of the internet.

This is not a small task to accomplish, and it takes effort and technical strategies to bound everything globally. 

Starlink is currently providing Beta Testing access of broadband Internet services to almost 11 different countries. Starlink is confidently launching the global network because these countries haven’t faced any flaws and are seeking confidence from that internet system.

This will be a good step for the sake of communication. Various populated areas of the world are still out of the reach of Internet access. So by the network of Satellites, it will be easier to approach or target any specified area in the world for communication purposes.

