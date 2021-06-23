Cancel
Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Video Of Him Sprinting Less Than Eight Months After ACL Surgery

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
 14 days ago
Recently Odell Beckham Jr. has posted numerous workout videos that have gotten fans and media talking about his recovery. Well, even his teammates as well - who believe he looks as good as he has in his workouts. The latest video of Beckham is on the treadmill and he is absolutely moving.

This video was originally posted to number 13’s Instagram story. At a dead sprint and in the background you can hear what may be people pumping him up. For Browns fans, coaches and even himself this is good news. Beckham is less than eight months from his ACL repair and is doing great in his recovery. This is just another example that further proves that.

In all fairness, it isn’t on a natural surface or even turf, but it is a step in the right direction. All signs point toward Beckham Jr. being ready to go by training camp. Something to watch will be his cutting ability and how quickly he can build up his trademark fluidity in his routes. Now, it’s known Beckham can move as quickly as he ever has. Videos like this can only get everyone excited for his return and he surely knows that.

