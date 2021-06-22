Mike Ekanem Joins Razorback Basketball Staff as Director of Player Development
LITTLE ROCK — It didn’t take long for third-year Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman to fill an opening on his basketball staff as he hired another familiar face in Texas A&M director of scouting Mike Ekanem as the Hogs’ new director of player development on Tuesday. The staff addition comes just eight days after the announcement that Earl Boykins had vacated the same position with Arkansas to take a bench assistant coaching position at Texas-El Paso.www.hogville.net