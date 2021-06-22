Mike Ekanem Joins Razorback Basketball Staff as Director of Player Development

At a yard sale, of all things. They are really excited to have the new assistant coach and particularly her knowledge and familiarity with VT and the area. I asked about the transfers and incoming freshmen - the tall transfer from WV has really long arms and takes up a lot of space with her elbows.....it should be interesting if she and Kitley are in the game at the same time.....and the other new players look to be a good fit as well. We should have a really good team this season especially with Sheppard back.