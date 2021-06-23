Cavs: Team lands third overall pick in 2021 draft but may trade it

I am fairly confident that the best thing for the Cavaliers is to stay put and draft at number three. The only question that remains is, who should they pick? Cade Cunningham would be the perfect player for the Cavs to draft. He would fit alongside Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, and he would be a playmaking wing that the Cavs are sorely lacking. However, Cunningham is all but a lock to go number one overall to the Detroit Pistons. Then the next three players are all very close in rankings. They could really be ranked at 2a, 2b, and 2c, after Cade at one. Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, and Jalen Suggs are all supremely talented players that could very well become the cornerstone of a franchise. They could all be a player that accelerates a rebuild and pushes a lottery team into the playoffs. So, how can we decide between those three?