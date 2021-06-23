Cavs: Team lands third overall pick in 2021 draft but may trade it
The Cavs landed a franchise-changing pick in the NBA Lottery but may trade it. The Cleveland Cavs just did well at the NBA Lottery and will pick third in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. This is an announcement that would normally make people happy. Not Cavs fans, not tonight. The Cavs came in with the fifth-best odds to take the top pick home and walked away at number three. Still an improvement. They fell third, while the Pistons landed at No. 1 overall and the Rockets at No. 2 overall. The Raptors were able to snag the No. 4 overall pick.factoryofsadness.co