Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Cavs: Team lands third overall pick in 2021 draft but may trade it

By Chad Porto
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cavs landed a franchise-changing pick in the NBA Lottery but may trade it. The Cleveland Cavs just did well at the NBA Lottery and will pick third in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. This is an announcement that would normally make people happy. Not Cavs fans, not tonight. The Cavs came in with the fifth-best odds to take the top pick home and walked away at number three. Still an improvement. They fell third, while the Pistons landed at No. 1 overall and the Rockets at No. 2 overall. The Raptors were able to snag the No. 4 overall pick.

factoryofsadness.co
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

104K+
Followers
295K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Dan Gilbert
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Koby Altman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Lottery#Cavaliers#The Cleveland Cavs#The Nba Lottery#Nba Draft#Pistons#Raptors#Detroit 2#Cleveland 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Lottery
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBABleacher Report

Jalen Rose Apologizes After Saying Kevin Love Made USA Olympic Team Due to 'Tokenism'

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized for comments he made about Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love being part of Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Last Thursday on Jalen & Jacoby, Rose said, "Kevin Love is on the team because of tokenism. Don't be scared to make an all-Black team representing the United States of America."
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 teams that should actually be interested in a Kevin Love trade

Kevin Love may have played his last game for the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the summer. With the Cleveland Cavaliers potentially reshuffling the deck this offseason, their All-Star forward Kevin Love could be on the trading block once again. Since arriving in Northeast Ohio in 2014, Love has been tied...
NBAchatsports.com

InstaPod: Cavs pick 3rd!!!

Cavs-mas came late in the evening as the Cavs were able to move up to the third pick in a loaded 2021 NBA draft. Nate Smith gathers Elijah Kim and Chris Francis to Santa’s studio to break down the monumental night. They dive into the possibilities which are seemingly endless. They also continue a fantastic discussion regarding Ben Simmons, with a hat tip to CtB veteran Ben Werth. They also break down the winners and losers, and the surprises we might see in the playoffs and offseason.
NBAchatsports.com

Cavs draft: 3 reasons why Jalen Green should be the pick at #3

G League Ignite guard/wing Jalen Green shoots the ball. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) After some tough luck the last couple years, on Tuesday night the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to rediscover some lottery luck. The Cavs saw their lottery fortunes change, as they were able to land a very...
NBAFear The Sword

Kevin Love 2020-21 Season Review

The Cleveland Cavaliers 2020-21 campaign has been over for a while now and they’re now looking towards the future. After moving up to land the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cleveland can now select a franchise-altering talent to guide the team back towards the playoffs. But, to make that happen, we have to evaluate the talent surrounding that draft selection. Whether it’s Jalen Green, Evan Mobley or Jalen Suggs, there has to be a fair and honest analysis on the season their future teammates had last year.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Cavs could sign-and-trade Jarrett Allen if they draft Evan Mobley

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery has played out and while the Cleveland Cavaliers did not end up landing the top overall pick, they did finish No. 3 in the order. This could add some complexity to their offseason plans in one of those ‘good problems to have’ sort of ways.
NBAchatsports.com

Cavs get #3 pick in 2021 NBA Draft lottery, can get difference maker

Guard/wing Jalen Green of the G League Ignite looks to make a play. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Heading into the 2021 NBA Draft lottery on Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers were set to have the #5 slot after having lost a tiebreaker with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were set to be slotted in at the #4 position.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Dean Wade should mesh well in stretches with #3 draft pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers are primed to land a potential star with their #3 selection in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft on July 29. With that selection in mind, with Cade Cunningham seemingly having a high possibility of going #1 to the Detroit Pistons, it’d appear that Cleveland could up selecting either Evan Mobley or Jalen Green with their pick following the Houston Rockets’ selection at #2.
NBAwhbc.com

Cavs Get A Little Lucky, Will Pick 3rd In NBA Draft

CAVALIERS TO SELECT THIRD OVERALL IN 2021 NBA DRAFT. The Cleveland Cavaliers tonight received the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft presented by State Farm as a result of the NBA Draft Lottery 2021, which was conducted virtually and aired live on ESPN. The 2021 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, July 29th.
NBAclesportstalk.com

What Should the Cavs do With the 3rd Overall Pick?

I am fairly confident that the best thing for the Cavaliers is to stay put and draft at number three. The only question that remains is, who should they pick? Cade Cunningham would be the perfect player for the Cavs to draft. He would fit alongside Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, and he would be a playmaking wing that the Cavs are sorely lacking. However, Cunningham is all but a lock to go number one overall to the Detroit Pistons. Then the next three players are all very close in rankings. They could really be ranked at 2a, 2b, and 2c, after Cade at one. Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, and Jalen Suggs are all supremely talented players that could very well become the cornerstone of a franchise. They could all be a player that accelerates a rebuild and pushes a lottery team into the playoffs. So, how can we decide between those three?
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

If the Cavs move Collin Sexton, would the Heat be the best trading partner?

The Heat are the best trading partner if the Cavaliers are looking to move guard Collin Sexton, writes Nekias Duncan of Basketball News. Sexton is only 22 and is coming off his best season, averaging 24.3 points per game, but he will be eligible for a rookie-scale extension this summer. Cleveland is focused on re-signing restricted free agent center Jarrett Allen and might not want to hand out a second large contract.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cavs guard Collin Sexton’s stance on trade talks

The trade rumors have been already swirling this offseason when it comes to Cavs guard Collin Sexton. However, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, it’s believed that Sexton could be around for the long haul. Recent rumblings point to Sexton’s name being involved in trade discussions — even though sources...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs draft lottery: Brian Windhorst speculates on potential trade of Sexton

Brian Windhorst appeared on ESPN Cleveland’s Really Big Show where he dove into the Cavs luck in the 2021 draft lottery, coming away with the third overall pick. Notably, Windhorst noted how the Cavs lost the coin flip about a month back to the Thunder, via The Land on Demand. It looked dreadful at the time because the defeat made it look like Cleveland would be picking out of the top five.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kevin Love may see reduced workload next season

Kevin Love will be making $31.2 million from the Cleveland Cavaliers next season, but he may not have to do a whole lot in order to collect it. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported this week that Love’s role with the Cavs is expected to shrink next season. Fedor notes the continued presence of Jarrett Allen and Larry Nance Jr. in the Cleveland frontcourt. The Cavs also have the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. Fedor mentions USC seven-footer Evan Mobley as a candidate to be selected with that pick.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cavs’ Matthew Dellavedova named to Australian Olympic basketball team for third time

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cavaliers‘ own Matthew Dellavedova, affectionately known as Delly, is headed to Tokyo this month to represent his country in the Olympics. This is the third time the injury-riddled basketball player has represented Australia on the national stage in the Games, already playing in Rio and London. The 30-year-old only participated in 13 games with the Cleveland team during the most recent season due to various maladies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy