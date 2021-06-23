Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

3x3 basketball-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

(Reuters) - Five 3x3 basketball players to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:

DUSAN DOMOVIC BULUT (SERBIA)

Known as "Mr. Bulletproof," the 6'3" Serbian is the top-ranked 3x3 player in the world. Bulut has helped Serbia claim four of the six FIBA 3x3 World Cups that have been held in the sport's short history.

The only prize the 35-year-old has left to claim in the sport is an Olympic medal.

TOMOYA OCHIAI (JAPAN)

Ochiai led his team to a fourth place finish at the 3x3 Lipik Challenger tournament in Croatia last month, including an upset victory over a top-seeded Serbian squad. Nicknamed "The Worm" like his NBA idol Dennis Rodman, 33-year-old Ochiai prides himself on aggressive defence and rebounding.

Ochiai, 6'5", is the top-ranked player from host nation Japan, where he plays pro ball for the Koshigaya Alphas.

NAURIS MIEZIS (LATVIA)

The world's No. 2 in men's 3x3 rankings, Miezis was named MVP of a qualifier in Austria last month that gave Latvia the last berth at the Olympics.

Nicknamed the "Robin" to towering team mate Karlis Lasmanis's "Batman," Miezis has come into his own as a player and the duo have made Latvia a top-ranked team. The 6'3" 30-year-old is also a three-time MVP on the 3x3's World Tour.

MIGNA TOURE (FRANCE)

Toure, 26, was named the MVP of the 2019 Women's Series, and is currently ranked No. 2 in the world behind French team mate Laeitia Guapo. Toure plays pro ball in Europe and is known for fleet footwork on drives that end with a left-handed layup.

RAE LIN D'ALIE (ITALY)

D'Alie hit the game-winning shot at a qualifier in Debrecen, Hungary to give the Italian women's team the final Olympic slot, earning her the tournament's MVP award.

The 5'4" speedster, known as "Rae Rae", is an artist with no-look passes and a threat at the two-point line.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3x3 Basketball#Basketball Five#Serbian#Fiba#Nba#World Tour#French#Italian#Rocky Swift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Country
Hungary
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsWNMT AM 650

Taekwondo – Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Five taekwondoin to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:. LEE DAE-HOON (SOUTH KOREA) The top-ranked athlete in the male -68kg category will be bearing the weight of national pride for South Korea after leaving Rio and London with a bronze and silver, respectively. He’s won plenty of other gold medals – including in three world championships – but the Olympics trophy has eluded him.
BasketballCharlotteObserver.com

Former Gamecocks star Allisha Gray to represent USA in Olympic 3X3 basketball event

Former South Carolina women’s basketball star Allisha Gray will represent the United States on its first-ever 3X3 Olympic basketball roster, the team announced Wednesday. Now a player for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, Gray will join fellow WNBA players Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum and Katie Lou Samuelson on the U.S. Olympic team in the Tokyo Olympics, beginning next month. The 3X3 basketball event is a new event and will be featured for the first time in this summer’s Olympics.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Allisha Gray named to USA Basketball’s inaugural 3x3 Olympic team

Allisha Gray is officially an Olympian. The Dallas Wings guard, one of the four athletes who helped USA Basketball qualify for the inaugural 3x3 Olympic competition this summer, will officially represent her country at the Tokyo Games. The Chicago Sky’s Stefanie Dolson, the Las Vegas Aces’ Kelsey Plum and current...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff says she could not watch as Serena forced to retire

LONDON (Reuters) - American teenager Coco Gauff said she had to turn away from the TV screen after her idol Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first-round match on Tuesday because of injury. The 17-year-old Gauff was in the gym when seven-times champion Williams appeared to slip on...
SportsNBC Sports

11 iconic U.S. athletes not going to Tokyo Olympics in 2021

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are around the corner, after being delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many Team USA athletes pack their bags to head overseas for the Games, there are a few American athletes who will not be making the trip as planned. Whether it be due to injury or not qualifying, some familiar names’ journeys have ended before the mainstage event.
BasketballRaleigh News & Observer

Former UConn women’s basketball star Gabby Williams makes French Olympic team

Another Husky is headed to Tokyo. Former UConn women’s basketball standout Gabby Williams made the 12-person Olympic team for France, where she is a naturalized citizen. Williams is the 10th former or current Husky to make an Olympic basketball team for the Tokyo Games, joining Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier for Team USA, Kia Nurse and Aaliyah Edwards for Team Canada and Stefanie Dolson and Katie Lou Samuelson for Team USA’s 3x3 squad.
Tennisjack1065.com

Tennis-Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to reach Wimbledon quarters

LONDON (Reuters) – Tunisian trailblazer Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a dazzling 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory over seventh seed Iga Swiatek on Monday. Jabeur lost four games in a row from a position of strength to concede the opening set on Court...
BasketballPosted by
AllRaptors

Nick Nurse Will Root for Yuta Watanabe at Olympic Games

Nick Nurse was supposed to spend his summer in Tokyo coaching the Canadian Senior Men's Basketball Team at the Olympics and sipping on coffee with Takeshi Shibata. Shibata, who is the manager of basketball business for Nippon Bunka Publishing, developed a rapport with Nurse over the course of the NBA season while covering Yuta Watanabe and the Toronto Raptors this year.
Tennisfroggyweb.com

Tennis-Tomljanovic ends British teenager Raducanu’s dream run

LONDON (Reuters) – British teenager Emma Raducanu’s fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in disappointing circumstances as she was forced to quit against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round on Monday. The 18-year-old wildcard, ranked 338 in the world, went toe to toe with the experienced Tomljanovic in a brutal first...
Sportsswimswam.com

France Finalizes 25-Strong Olympic Swimming Roster

Florent Manaudou will be one of two three-time Olympians heading up the French Olympic roster for the Tokyo Games. Archive photo via Iuri Federici/LaPresse. The 2021 French Olympic swimming roster was finalized by the French Swimming Federation (FFN) via Énergie du Sport on Instagram following the conclusion of the French Elite Championships in late June, with 25 names officially qualifying for Tokyo.
Combat Sportsnewsbrig.com

Will Pooja Rani win a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Pooja Rani, the Indian middleweight boxer, has been putting up an impressive show in all of her recent outings. Due to her fireworks inside the ring, she is being regarded as one of India’s medal hopefuls in Tokyo. Pooja qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after squashing past Thailand’s Pornnipa Chutee...
TennisWNCY

Tennis-Former champion Kerber eases past Muchova into semi-finals

LONDON (Reuters) – Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber of Germany put in a strong show to beat an error-prone Karolina Muchova 6-2 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals of the grasscourt Grand Slam. The 2018 champion, seeded 25th at the All England Club this year, arrived for the contest...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Olympic Games Snapshot: A Capsule Look At the Day Seven Events in Tokyo; Katie Ledecky Seeks Three-Peat

Olympic Games Snapshot: A Capsule Look At the Day Seven Events in Tokyo; Katie Ledecky Seeks Three-Peat. With the 2020ne Olympic Games less than a month away, Swimming World will run eight consecutive days of capsules that take a quick look at the events that will be held on a specific day in Tokyo. These capsules will provide a snapshot of the various events, including an historical snippet for each discipline.
Sportschatsports.com

Boutier, Maguire to Compete in Tokyo Olympic Games

DURHAM, N.C. — The Duke women's golf program will feature two Blue Devils in the 2020 Olympics as Celine Boutier of France and Leona Maguire of Ireland were officially named two of 60 golfers to compete Aug. 4-7 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan. It will mark the...
SportsNBC Sports

Arielle Gold, Olympic halfpipe snowboarding medalist, retires

Arielle Gold, the 2018 Olympic women’s halfpipe snowboarding bronze medalist, announced her retirement on Tuesday. Gold, 25, bumped legend Kelly Clark off the podium in PyeongChang with an 85.75-point final run that included a frontside 1080. She competed after dislocating her shoulder days before. “I went into my second Olympic...
WorldSwimInfo

Chinese Swimming Association Names 30 to Olympic Team for Tokyo

The Chinese Swimming Association announced its team for the 2021 Olympic Games in Japan where swimming will start in 18 days. The team will be comprised of 19 women and 11 men. Zhang Yufei (100, 200 fly), Xu Jiayu (100 back), Yang Junxuan (200 free), Wang Jianjiahe (800, 1500 free),...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Barbora Krejcicova's MATCH-POINT

Ashleigh Barty reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2021 by beating Barbora Krejcicova, Roland Garros 2021 champion for 7-5 6-3. The Australian who struggled a lot to find the rhythm to put her rival in difficulty. Before the tiebreaker of the first set, Barty got more aggressive and placed the break that allowed her to take home the first set 7-5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy