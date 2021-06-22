How CSULB is re-imagining policing on campus

When protesters hit the streets over the murder of George Floyd, Cal State Long Beach Police Chief Fernando Solorzano knew he had work to do. He and his University Police Department staff went to work implementing the CSU’s approach to re-imagining policing on campuses. Based on the Task Force on 21st Century Policing, established by former President Barack Obama, the system-wide initiative seeks to establish best practices and recommendations on how to reduce crime while building public trust.