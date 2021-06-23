Delco hands out fans to help seniors during summer heat
An annual summer tradition, Delaware County officials announced the distribution of fans for the elderly as well as the activation of a heat hotline. “While many of us enjoy the sunshine and the warmer weather during the summer months, the heat can be dangerous, especially for our vulnerable and older residents, and also our pets,” Delaware County Councilwoman Christine Reuther said. “We need to take precautions and be informed and also check on our vulnerable loved ones and neighbors.”www.delcotimes.com