Henry, Rockingham counties will pursue extending I-73

Henry County is proposing to build part of an interstate highway into the county that has been on the drawing board since the 1990s. “Henry County is working with Rockingham County [N.C.] to apply for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity [RAISE] grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall at a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “This bites off a chunk of I-73.”