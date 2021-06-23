Shoshone Tribe member shares family's version of Bear River Massacre with local Rotary club

POCATELLO — The largest mass murder of Native Americans in the history of the Western United States occurred in Southeast Idaho over 150 years ago. Just north of Preston along the banks of the Bear River in what is present-day Franklin County lies the site in which Col. Patrick E. Connor and the California Volunteers in January 1863 ambushed and slaughtered more than 400 Shoshone, including over 250 women, children and elders. The onslaught would come to be known as the Battle of Bear River well before it became what it is known as today, the Bear River Massacre.