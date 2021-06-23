Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Crushing climate impacts to hit sooner than feared: draft UN report

By Roberto SCHMIDT, Gal ROMA, Marlowe Hood with Patrick Galey and Kelly Macnamara, Ali NAJAFI, Wikus DE WET, Joao Laet, XAVIER GALIANA, Steven C. AMSTRUP, MATT CURNOCK
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWDqg_0acWmPB200
The report details the sobering consequences of humanity's greenhouse gas pollution /AFP/File

Climate change will fundamentally reshape life on Earth in the coming decades, even if humans can tame planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, according to a landmark draft report from the UN's climate science advisors obtained by AFP.

Species extinction, more widespread disease, unliveable heat, ecosystem collapse, cities menaced by rising seas -- these and other devastating climate impacts are accelerating and bound to become painfully obvious before a child born today turns 30.

The choices societies make now will determine whether our species thrives or simply survives as the 21st century unfolds, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says in a draft report seen exclusively by AFP.

But dangerous thresholds are closer than once thought, and dire consequences stemming from decades of unbridled carbon pollution are unavoidable in the short term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gk3rr_0acWmPB200
Coral reefs, like Australia's Great Barrier Reef pictured here, are particularly vulnerable /Matt Curnock/AFP/File

"The worst is yet to come, affecting our children's and grandchildren's lives much more than our own," the report says.

By far the most comprehensive catalogue ever assembled of how climate change is upending our world, the report reads like a 4,000-page indictment of humanity's stewardship of the planet.

But the document, designed to influence critical policy decisions, is not scheduled for release until February 2022 -- too late for crunch UN summits this year on climate, biodiversity and food systems, some scientists say.

In response to AFP's reporting, the IPCC released a statement saying it "does not comment on the contents of draft reports while work is still ongoing".

- Allies into enemies -

The draft report comes at a time of global "eco-awakening" and serves as a reality check against a slew of ill-defined net-zero promises by governments and corporations worldwide.

The challenges it highlights are systemic, woven into the very fabric of daily life.

They are also deeply unfair: those least responsible for global warming will suffer disproportionately, the report makes clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUt8f_0acWmPB200
The health impacts are broad, from increasing malnutrition to heat stress and disease /AFP/File

And it shows that even as we spew record amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, we are undermining the capacity of forests and oceans to absorb them, turning our greatest natural allies in the fight against warming into enemies.

It warns that previous major climate shocks dramatically altered the environment and wiped out most species, raising the question of whether humanity is sowing the seeds of its own demise.

"Life on Earth can recover from a drastic climate shift by evolving into new species and creating new ecosystems," it says.

"Humans cannot."

- 'Irreversible consequences' -

There are at least four main takeaways in the draft report, which may be subject to minor changes in the coming months as the IPCC shifts its focus to a key executive summary for policymakers.

The first is that with 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming clocked so far, the climate is already changing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wuxa0_0acWmPB200
Drought risk worldwide /AFP

A decade ago, scientists believed that limiting global warming to two degrees Celsius above mid-19th century levels would be enough to safeguard our future.

That goal is enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, adopted by nearly 200 nations who vowed to collectively cap warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius -- and 1.5 degrees if possible.

On current trends, we're heading for three degrees Celsius at best.

Earlier models predicted we were not likely to see Earth-altering climate change before 2100.

But the UN draft report says that prolonged warming even beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius could produce "progressively serious, centuries' long and, in some cases, irreversible consequences".

Last month, the World Meteorological Organization projected a 40 percent chance that Earth will cross the 1.5-degree threshold for at least one year by 2026.

For some plants and animals, it could be too late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eg3x_0acWmPB200
Climate change puts at risk the ecosystems that millions of people rely on /AFP/File

"Even at 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, conditions will change beyond many organisms' ability to adapt," the report notes.

Coral reefs -- ecosystems on which half a billion people depend -- are one example.

Indigenous populations in the Arctic face cultural extinction as the environment upon which their livelihoods and history are built melts beneath their snow shoes.

A warming world has also increased the length of fire seasons, doubled potential burnable areas, and contributed to food systems losses.

- Get ready -

The world must face up to this reality and prepare for the onslaught -- a second major takeaway of the report.

"Current levels of adaptation will be inadequate to respond to future climate risks," it cautions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gasPj_0acWmPB200
Deforestation, drought and fires in the Amazon could transform part of the rainforest into a grassland /AFP/File

Mid-century projections -- even under an optimistic scenario of two degrees Celsius of warming -- make this an understatement.

Tens of millions more people are likely to face chronic hunger by 2050, and 130 million more could experience extreme poverty within a decade if inequality is allowed to deepen.

In 2050, coastal cities on the "frontline" of the climate crisis will see hundreds of millions of people at risk from floods and increasingly frequent storm surges made more deadly by rising seas.

Some 350 million more people living in urban areas will be exposed to water scarcity from severe droughts at 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming -- 410 million at two degrees Celsius.

That extra half-a-degree will also mean 420 million more people exposed to extreme and potentially lethal heatwaves.

"Adaptation costs for Africa are projected to increase by tens of billions of dollars per year with warming greater than two degrees," the report cautions.

- Point of no return -

Thirdly, the report outlines the danger of compound and cascading impacts, along with point-of-no-return thresholds in the climate system known as tipping points, which scientists have barely begun to measure and understand.

A dozen temperature trip wires have now been identified in the climate system for irreversible and potentially catastrophic change.

Recent research has shown that warming of two degrees Celsius could push the melting of ice sheets atop Greenland and the West Antarctic -- with enough frozen water to lift oceans 13 metres (43 feet) -- past a point of no return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSDSa_0acWmPB200
Arctic species like polar bears are expected to be among the first affected /POLAR BEARS INTERNATIONAL/AFP/File

Other tipping points could see the Amazon basin morph from tropical forest to savannah, and billions of tonnes of carbon leech from Siberia's permafrost, fuelling further warming.

In the more immediate future, some regions -- eastern Brazil, Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, central China -- and coastlines almost everywhere could be battered by multiple climate calamities at once: drought, heatwaves, cyclones, wildfires, flooding.

But global warming impacts are also amplified by all the other ways that humanity has shattered Earth's equilibrium.

These include "losses of habitat and resilience, over-exploitation, water extraction, pollution, invasive non-native species and dispersal of pests and diseases," the report says.

There is no easy solution to such a tangle of problems, said Nicholas Stern, former chief economist at the World Bank and author of the landmark Stern Review on the Economics of Climate Change.

"The world is confronting a complex set of interwoven challenges," said Stern, who did not contribute to the IPCC report.

"Unless you tackle them together, you are not going to do very well on any of them."

- 'Transformational change' -

There is very little good news in the report, but the IPCC stresses that much can be done to avoid worst-case scenarios and prepare for impacts that can no longer be averted, the final takeaway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prb9w_0acWmPB200
Urgent and significant reductions in pollution can limit the climate damage /AFP/File

Conservation and restoration of so-called blue carbon ecosystems -- kelp and mangrove forests, for example -- enhance carbon stocks and protect against storm surges, as well as providing wildlife habitats, coastal livelihoods and food security.

Transitioning to more plant-based diets could also reduce food-related emissions as much as 70 percent by 2050.

But simply swapping a gas guzzler for a Tesla or planting billions of trees to offset business-as-usual isn't going to cut it, the report warns.

"We need transformational change operating on processes and behaviours at all levels: individual, communities, business, institutions and governments," it says.

"We must redefine our way of life and consumption."

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate Science#Climate System#Changing Climate#Un#Ipcc#Afp File
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Amazon
Country
Brazil
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Leaked UN climate report underscores growing risk, need for fast action

The world's top climate scientists are preparing to issue their starkest warning yet about the dire consequences of global warming, including the imminent risk that the world is about to crash through irreversible tipping points that will permanently affect the liveability of the planet. According to news reports, a leaked...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Hunger, drought, disease: UN climate report reveals dire health threats

Hunger, drought and disease will afflict tens of millions more people within decades, according to a draft UN assessment that lays bare the dire human health consequences of a warming planet. After a pandemic year that saw the world turned on its head, a forthcoming report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), seen exclusively by AFP, offers a distressing vision of the decades to come: malnutrition, water insecurity, pestilence. Policy choices made now, like promoting plant-based diets, can limit these health consequences -- but many are simply unavoidable in the short term, the report says. It warns of the cascading impacts that simultaneous crop failures, falling nutritional value of basic foods, and soaring inflation are likely to have on the world's most vulnerable people.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

IPCC steps up warning on climate tipping points in leaked draft report

Climate scientists are increasingly concerned that global heating will trigger tipping points in Earth’s natural systems, which will lead to widespread and possibly irrevocable disaster, unless action is taken urgently. The impacts are likely to be much closer than most people realise, a a draft report from the world’s leading...
ChinaUN News Centre

Great Barrier Reef in danger, UN World Heritage Committee draft report finds

A United Nations body is recommending that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef be included on a list of world heritage in danger, according to a draft report issued on Monday, a move which has been heavily criticized by the Australian Government. The World Heritage Committee, convened under the UN Educational, Scientific...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

This is how climate change could impact the global economy

Climate change could wipe off up to 18% of GDP off the worldwide economy by 2050 if global temperatures rise by 3.2°C, the Swiss Re Institute warns. Forecast based on temperature increases staying on the current trajectory and the Paris Agreement and net-zero emissions targets not being met. Figure could...
Environmentinsideedition.com

Yet Another Generation Has Inherited the Climate Change Battle. And They're Done With Empty Talk.

Surveys have shown that more Americans now than ever before worry about climate change and the ways in which it can be addressed, but U.S. views on the issue do differ somewhat by generation. But there's little in the way of a generational divide between Bill McKibben and Jerome Foster II. Decades between them, the overlap between the two on climate change—they're 60 and 18, respectively—couldn't be more apparent.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Sixty years of climate change warnings: the signs that were missed (and ignored)

In August 1974, the CIA produced a study on “climatological research as it pertains to intelligence problems”. The diagnosis was dramatic. It warned of the emergence of a new era of weird weather, leading to political unrest and mass migration (which, in turn, would cause more unrest). The new era the agency imagined wasn’t necessarily one of hotter temperatures; the CIA had heard from scientists warning of global cooling as well as warming. But the direction in which the thermometer was travelling wasn’t their immediate concern; it was the political impact. They knew that the so-called “little ice age”, a series of cold snaps between, roughly, 1350 and 1850, had brought not only drought and famine, but also war – and so could these new climatic changes.
Environmentgloballandscapesforum.org

Indigenous communities receive less than 1% of climate mitigation aid, report finds

Even though Indigenous communities protect some of the most critically important forest ecosystems, conserving a wealth of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity and carbon storage, they remain woefully shortchanged with aid money for climate mitigation, receiving less than 1 percent of such earmarked funding. While development aid for climate mitigation is more than USD 30 billion annually across the globe, support to Indigenous communities for tenure and forest management adds up to an annual USD 270 million, according to a new report put out by Rainforest Foundation Norway (RFN).
Portland, ORresilience.org

Climate change consequences: Too hot, too wet and out of time

The last few weeks have demonstrated that we have arrived at the climate change catastrophe long prophesied by climate scientists—a catastrophe that many thought we still had decades to avert. In the Pacific Northwest high temperatures broke records day after day. In my former home of Portland, Oregon the temperature...
AgricultureArizona Daily Sun

Spotlight on Climate: How do we have an impact on the climate?

As mentioned in our last column, we have known about the greenhouse effect since 1824. We know that our burning fossil fuels produces carbon dioxide (CO2), which is a greenhouse gas, but is there more to the story? It turns out that we affect climate in many ways, and we need to understand them if we want to stop global climate change.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Western Forest Products Confirms Its Net Positive Climate Impact with Release of 2020 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announced today the release of our 2020 Sustainability Report detailing the progress and commitment to our key sustainability initiatives. This includes the completion of our first full lifecycle carbon accounting, which confirmed the positive role Western's sustainable forest management practices and wood products have in fighting against climate change.