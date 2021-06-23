Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Child expected to be OK after being hit by car in south Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obysN_0acWmNeo00

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Tulsa police say a 5-year-old child was taken to a local hospital Tuesday in critical condition after being hit by a car.

Police say the incident happened around 6 p.m. at the Savanna Landing Apartment complex near 61st and Peoria.

Officers say the child was on the playground when the car veered onto the sidewalk and into the play area. The car was estimate to be going about 10-15 mph when it hit the child.

TPD says they believe the driver had a medical episode so they do not plan to pursue criminal charges.

Family said the child has a long road ahead but is expected to be OK.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
34K+
Followers
57K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Peoria, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Tpd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Skiatook, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Several monuments vandalized at the Skiatook American Legion, police search for suspects

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Investigators with the Skiatook Police Department are investigating several cases of vandalism at the American Legion building. Police say several monuments have been vandalized over the past few months. The department shared several pictures of the damage on Facebook but says that other monuments were also vandalized. Those pictures were not shared because the vandals wrote profanity.
Pryor, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man crashes single-prop plane near Pryor, FAA investigating

PRYOR, Okla. — A pilot was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a plane crash in Pryor. According to a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the pilot was flying his single-prop engine plane when he lost control of the aircraft and overcorrected. OHP says the man built the plane in his garage but they do not believe anything mechanical led to the accident.
Cherokee County, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee County deputies investigate missing person’s case as a homicide

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person’s case as a homicide. 18-year-old Braeden Collins was reported missing over the weekend. Deputies say Collins was drunk when he left a party after getting into a fight with some people. Deputies say Collins crashed his car around 3:30 Sunday morning and called family members to come pick him up. He was never found.

Comments / 0

Community Policy