Child expected to be OK after being hit by car in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Tulsa police say a 5-year-old child was taken to a local hospital Tuesday in critical condition after being hit by a car.

Police say the incident happened around 6 p.m. at the Savanna Landing Apartment complex near 61st and Peoria.

Officers say the child was on the playground when the car veered onto the sidewalk and into the play area. The car was estimate to be going about 10-15 mph when it hit the child.

TPD says they believe the driver had a medical episode so they do not plan to pursue criminal charges.

Family said the child has a long road ahead but is expected to be OK.

