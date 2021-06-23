Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

The Contemporary Art Museum's program for teenagers

Steve Chao
SAINT LOUIS, MO — Art is for everyone, including teenagers. Teenagers who want to fill their lives with the beauty and profundity of art can participate in programs at the Contemporary Art Museum.

For pre-teens and teens, CAM offers in-depth art instruction programs with a focus on current practice. CAM programs will be virtual (unless where stated) during the pandemic until public health precautions are no longer required. Here is a list of the programs CAM offers:

New Art in the Neighbourhood

CAM is committed to serving its community and will continue to provide high-quality educational programs in secure settings. They are prepared to present New Art in the Neighborhood remotely and/or on-site, depending on the increasing concerns for public health during Fall 2020, with safety as a top priority.

Since the museum closed in March, CAM has been converting its programs to remote learning platforms, and they are convinced that they can provide a supportive, stimulating and gratifying experience. Anyone who is interested is encouraged to apply.

CAM's New Art in the Neighborhood program has been feeding the creative brains of our city's bright young artists since 1995. During the school year, up to 20 youths are selected through a competitive application procedure to receive online pre-professional art training from educational professionals and visiting artists every Saturday afternoon.

This comprehensive approach gives pupils opportunities and resources that they would not otherwise have access to in their regular school curriculum. This free, nationally acclaimed workshop gives kids hands-on experience with contemporary art materials.

Teen Museum Studies

Teen Museum Studies (TMS) is a summer intensive internship that provides high school students with direct exposure to museum careers, develops collaboration and critical thinking skills. It also gives them the opportunity to select and collaborate with a St. Louis-based artist to organize an exhibition that will debut at CAM in September.

Beyond studio practice and hands-on experience working with artists, museum personnel and creative peers, this immersive program offers opportunities for artistic involvement. The 2021 program will take conducted on-site from June 30 to August 6, with COVID protocols in place, including as compulsory mask wear, social distance and capacity constraints.

LEAP Middle School Initiative

This free, ten-week after-school program, is designed for young artists interested in an in-depth examination of modern art techniques and mediums. It allows students to engage directly with professional St. Louis-based artists and educators in an atmosphere of concentrated attention and mentorship.

Each semester, fifteen students from the St. Louis area are chosen to focus on one current technique or media. The materials for the project are all provided.

Those who are interested to participate in the listed programs can follow CAM’s social media or visit their website through https://www.camstl.org to learn more about them.

