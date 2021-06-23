Cancel
NBA

Detroit land No. 1 overall pick in NBA Draft Lottery

By Sam Cohen
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDo9a_0acWlgGi00

For the first time since 1970, the Detroit Pistons will select first overall in the NBA Draft later this year.

Orlando, Houston, and Detroit all had the same odds to land the top slot, but it was Detroit that had the ping pong balls fall their way in Tuesday night's draft lottery.

This is only the third time in the Piston's franchise history they will get the number one pick in the draft.

Here are the teams who will get the top 10 picks in the NBA draft on July 29:

1. Detroit Pistons
2. Houston Rockets
3. Cleveland Cavaliers
4. Toronto Raptors
5. Orlando Magic
6. Oklahoma City Thunder
7. Golden State Warriors
8. Orlando Magic (because of a trade deal, they have 2 spots)
9. Sacramento Kings
10. New Orleans Pelicans

Justin Rose contributed to this report.

