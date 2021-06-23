Students react to University of Illinois COVID-19 vaccine mandate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill - (WICS/WRSP) — The University of Illinois System announced Monday, June 22, that all students must get vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning this fall. University of Illinois at Springfield Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney says the verification process will be simple and build off the current saliva testing model. Students are asked to get the vaccine and then upload their card to the university's health portal.foxillinois.com