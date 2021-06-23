Valdosta girl bitten by snake doing better

Maisy Lamica is known as a happy and loving 6 year-old girl.

Now, she's in the hospital, at one point fighting for her life, after a venomous timber rattlesnake bit her in the leg three times.

"She went straight into anaphylactic shock," said Maisy's mom Cyndi Spell.

Maisy received her first 12 doses of anti-venom in Valdosta before being air lifted to Shands Children's Hospital in Gainesville Florida.

"She is finally stable, she's able to eat," said Spell. "Her leg still looks kind of weird, but she was bit by a snake three times."

While Maisy's situation is serious, Nick Petryk, with Curious Critters said Maisy's situation doesn't happen often.

"Snakes aren't out to get us, venom is very expensive to make for the snake, it takes a lot of energy," said Petryk.

Petryk said Maisy's scenario is different as well because snakes don't usually bite three times, usually only once.

Spell giving one last piece of advice to parents this summer.

"Overall I would say follow through with making sure your kids know what to do when they actually encounter the snake, don't just be weary of snakes."

