Luke Combs gives a nod to good times past in a new song titled "Good Old Days," an unreleased song that he posted to social media in a live version on Tuesday night (June 29). The 31-year-old burgeoning country superstar teased the new song in a post to Twitter on Sunday (June 27), writing, "Been playing two new songs on tour… Figured I’d share them with y’all if that’s cool? If so, I’ll post one this Tuesday and one this Thursday at 8 PM ET."