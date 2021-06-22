HS Rodeo has successful season
Moody County was well represented at the four Regional and State High School Finals Rodeos over the past three weeks. Flandreau Public High School senior graduates, Colton Pulscher and Alison Rice, along with sophomore, Eli Haugen and Colman-Egan’s sophomore Josie Mousel and Chester Area graduate, of rural Colman, Wade Kansanback all competed in the regional high school rodeos held in Watertown on June 5th and 6th, and Huron on June 12th and 13th.moodycountyenterprise.com