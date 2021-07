The Georgia golf program had a fantastic showing at the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship this past week. 11 Bulldogs took the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. After three rounds, former Georgia standout Bubba Watson held a share of the lead and seven other UGA products were in the top 30, including Kevin Kisner, Russel Henley and Harris English, who were all in the top-five headed into Sunday’s final round.