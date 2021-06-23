Special Weather Statement issued for Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Keokuk; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL KEOKUK AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 817 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Harper, or 11 miles east of Sigourney, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kinross, Keota, West Chester and Talleyrand. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.