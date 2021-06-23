Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR YORK AND SOUTHERN POLK COUNTIES At 817 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Polk to near Benedict to Gresham, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported golfball sized hail in Osceola. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Benedict and Gresham around 820 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Waco, York and Bradshaw. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 342 and 365. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH