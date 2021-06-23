Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.0 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast... The river will remain near 20.0 feet through this evening before beginning to fall. It is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 12.6 feet Saturday, July 03. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads.