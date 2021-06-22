Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

A “dangerous desert”? Mom didn’t think so

Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tY9ae_0acWio9T00
No doubt about it, with a stick of butter, three cups of sugar, peanut butter, marshmallow cream and chocolate morsels, this fudge qualifies as decadent. It also qualified for rave reviews. Mark Guydish | Times Leader
It’s cool, creamy, sinfully sweet, and for me the key ingredient is sentimentality. I haven’t made mom’s peanut butter/marshmallow (and chocolate) fudge for many years, yet it forever remains the reason I started cooking. It also garnered raves from everyone who sampled it, from newsroom to St. Nicholas Church. “It’s a dangerous dessert, because you want to keep eating it,” Russ Coolbaugh, from our newspaper production department, said. Well, I always had a hard time stopping once mom set it on a plate in the fridge, so, yeah, for the calorie conscious, dangerous may apply. “Wow! It’s really good. I like the way all three flavors are intermingled instead of being in ‘stripes’,” court reporter Patrick Kernan commented. Despite the distinctive individual look of the three main ingredients folded into the sugar-butter base, this is not a swirl fudge (I’ve made them, too). “This is really a test of my diet and willpower, because I could eat the whole tray,” Bill O’Boyle said, reluctantly refraining after a single sample. He also noted how refreshing it can be because it is served cold. “I’ve always had fudge room temperature before, but having it chilled makes it even better.” Reporter Kevin Carroll similarly noted the cool quality on a hot day. “It’s wonderful, especially after coming in from outside,” he said, adding that the flavors blend so well none is “overpowering the others.” “Wow! Oh my God! It’s so refreshing on a summer day,” editor Roger Dupuis said. “Some fudge is dry, but this is so moist, and very smooth.” The truth is, I had put the sliced fudge in the freezer for about a half hour before MT took it into the office, to help keep it cold longer. Unlike most fudges, this must be kept cool or it gets way too soft. Page designer Lyndsay Bartos said “It’s delicious.” Sports writer Derek Lavarse, not one to reach quickly for the samplings MT or I bring in, succumbed this time, commenting on the “creamy” quality and the blend of flavors. But it was one of the test kitchen’s toughest critics, sports writer John Erzar, who knew the secret ingredient to any treasured family recipe isn’t bought in a store. “My mother had a friend who made incredible fudge. I still think about the fudge when I go by her house. So you have a long hill to climb.” He tasted the sample thoughtfully, then deemed it “acceptable.” Mom whipped this up once or twice a year as a real treat. My two sisters took over once they were old enough, but when they both were heading off to college, I figured none of my brothers would assume the confectioner’s mantle, so I asked for how-to lessons. I’m talking half a century ago, probably longer. I’ve made lots of other fudge recipes, as well as other candies. My sweet stuff glory days happened in my later teens and early 20s. Mom started making homemade lollipops to sell at a big festival to raise money for the Carmelite Sisters. Mom cherished her annual time away from the family going on a prayerful “retreat” the good sisters provided. I started making taffy, peanut brittle, chocolate-covered candies, and variety of fudges that didn’t need to be refrigerated. But this recipe is my cooking origin story. Alas, since I hadn’t made it in three decades or more, I gaffed on my first try this time. My copy of the recipe said to add the chocolate morsels straight into the butter/sugar/milk mixture. The chocolate did not melt. I put the pot back on the burner and it still took too much time to melt. I ultimately reached for the immersion blender to finish the job. That batch came out sticky and glossy. This was almost surely a result of heating the sugar base too long in trying to melt the chocolate. The fudge tasted fine, but lacked the all important “creamy” quality everyone. So I cut that botched batch up, wrapped the pieces in wax paper and put them in the freezer in small plastic bags, then tried again. This time I melted the chocolate in the microwave before folding it in. Your microwave may vary: mine took at least two and half minutes on high, in 30 second increments, stirring in between. The pre-melted morsels merged easily into the base sugar mix, along with the peanut butter and marshmallow. It still took a good bid of stirring and folding to get the even color and consistency, but it’s well worth it. You may be asking how some of the fudge ended up at St. Nick’s. The Sunday before I made it, Pastor Joseph Verespy hailed MT and me as we headed out after Mass, and asked what I was making this week. MT blurted out the plan to try the old family fudge, so she decided to take a few pieces to him after it was done. On Sunday after Mass this week, MT asked for his opinion. “I ate it all,” Father admitted, confessing none of the sample survived for his fellow parish priest, Father Fidel Ticona.
Mom’s Peanut Butter/Marshmallow (and Chocolate) Fudge 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter or margarine 1 cup marshmallow creme 3 cups sugar 1 cup peanut butter 1 can (1-1/3 cup) evaporated milk 1 teaspoon vanilla 12 ounces (2 cups) semi-sweet chocolate chips Melt the butter in a 2-quart saucepan. Mix in sugar and evaporated milk. Bring to boil, stirring constantly, and boil five minutes over medium heat. Melt the chocolate, either in a microwave or double-broiler style in a bowl over boiling water Remove from heat and add marshmallow creme, peanut butter, chocolate and vanilla. Stir until smooth. Pour into buttered 9 inch by 13 inch pan. Chill and cut into squares. Keep refrigerated.
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Chocolate Chips#Sugar#Peanut#Food Drink#St Nicholas Church#Mt#The Carmelite Sisters#Mass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Desert
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

People Are Making Melting Potatoes, and They Are Melt-in-Your-Mouth Good

If the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word “potatoes” is a Thanksgiving spread, have we got some news for you. Potatoes are a dynamic food. The options you have when it comes to recipes, cooking methods and types of potatoes are basically limitless—what other food is a holiday staple, crispy snack, breakfast side and a fundamental addition to your McDonald’s order?
Recipeseatwell101.com

Creamy Broccoli Salad with Bacon

Creamy Broccoli Salad with Bacon – If you are trying to eat healthily and looking for something new, try this delicious broccoli salad! Crisp raw broccoli is tossed with bacon, red onion, cheddar, and a creamy yogurt-mayo-mustard dressing. This broccoli salad recipe is naturally gluten-free and low carb. So simple and ultra-delicious – Enjoy!
RecipesThe Kitchn

This Easy Trick Will Make Your Boxed Pancakes So Much Better

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When writing my first cookbook, which was all about helping busy home cooks smartly navigate the waters between scratch cooking and semi-homemade cooking, I knew there would have to be a pancake recipe. And that meant a lot of pancake testing.
Recipesvoiceofalexandria.com

The Perfect Summertime Pie

(Culinary.net) Summer is the time to relax, refresh and indulge in sweet and heavenly treats. While you’re lounging poolside and watching the kids play, enjoy a cool, creamy and absolutely divine dessert that’s perfect on a hot day. This luscious Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie has a smooth texture with...
RecipesPosted by
Parade

10 Loaded Fruit Salads Your 4th of July Menu Will Benefit From

With 4th of July right around the corner and summer break in full swing, there will certainly be many occasions in the coming months suited for an amazing fruit salad. I have a thing for fruit salads and creating new ones has become a passion of mine. I just love fruit and turning my favorite combinations into a jaw dropping creation is so much fun.
Agriculturecountryliving.com

Here's Exactly How to Tell If the Eggs In Your Fridge Are Still Good

We’ve all been there: You’re about to whip up a hearty breakfast (or maybe gathering ingredients for a homemade cake!), when you reach into the fridge for the eggs and… can’t quite remember how long they’ve been sitting there. Luckily, there’s more than one way to tell if an egg...
Posted by
Gin Lee

Boxed cake mix delights

There are so many different ways to use boxed cake mixes, but there are two favorites that so many people love to eat- the Delightful Twinkie Cakes and the Wanna Be Ding-Dong Cake, made with boxed cake mixes. They both win over a crowd. Because both of these recipes are great for parties, get-togethers, and wonderful just to make for the family.
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Recipeseatwell101.com

15 Creamy Pasta Recipes for Comforting Dinners

Creamy Pasta Recipes – Cheese, cream and butter, these mouthwatering, creamy pasta recipes have everything you need for a comforting dinner! From Instant Pot creamy chicken pasta to cheesy sausage pasta, we’ve got you covered with these ultra creamy pasta recipes. Enjoy!. Creamy Pasta Recipes: 15 Creamy Pasta Recipes for...
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RestaurantsThe Daily South

Texans Eat Pickles at the Movie Theater, And They're Surprised To Learn No One Else Does

No matter how long it's been since you've last visited a movie theater (or even a drive-in movie theater), we'd bet that you can still remember how it smells, and that's largely thanks to the concession stand. It's practically a prerequisite to purchase a selection of overpriced movie snacks that you will inevitably inhale before the actual movie starts playing. That popcorn isn't making it far past the first scene. That much we know.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

WALKING BANANA PUDDING

This Walking Banana Pudding is a crazy fun, easy and tasty treat that whips up in minutes with only 5 simple ingredients!. If you have ever heard of Walking Tacos then you need to try this Walking Banana Pudding. It's the same concept but in dessert form! With vanilla wafers, banana pudding, whipped topping and freshly sliced bananas, you really can't go wrong with this treat! It is perfect for parties, barbecues or just to put together because you are wanting a delicious banana snack. If you want a fun dessert snack that everyone will rave about, then you must make this Walking Banana Pudding recipe!
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
RecipesPosted by
Parade

31 Of the Greatest Cake Recipes Of All Time Everyone Should Try Once

It is no secret I know a thing or two about baking, specifically cakes! At an early age, I would visit my grandmother in Mississippi and watch her bake for hours. Her reputation spoke for itself and neighbors were always lined up at her door ready to experience a taste of “Big Mama’s, melt-in-your-mouth” desserts! To this day, I am preserving all the greatness I learned from her and instilling that same love in my recipes. It was only fitting I share my favorite cake recipes suitable for bakers at any skill level!

Comments / 5

Community Policy