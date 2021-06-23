Mariners GameDay — June 22 vs. Colorado

The Colorado Rockies split a two-game road series against the Seattle Mariners, but the result feels like a gigantic win. Starting pitchers Kyle Freeland and Germán Márquez combined to allow just two runs in 14 innings of work, and the Rockies got just enough offense behind them to lead the team to its first non-losing road series of the season. The Rockies, now 6-28 on the road in 2021, had gone 1-2 or worse in each of their previous 10 series away from Coors Field.