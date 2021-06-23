Mariners GameDay — June 22 vs. Colorado
AS YOU KNOW…Shed Long Jr. hit a walk-off grand slam in the Mariners 6–2 win on Sunday, and…AS YOU MAY KNOW…with J.P. Crawford’s grand slam on Saturday, the Mariners have now hit a grand slam in back-to-back games, but…DID YOU KNOW?…J.P. and Shed’s blasts mark the first time the Mariners have hit grand slams in back-to-back games since Taylor Motter and Mike Zunino on June 2 & 3, 2017?…overall, the Mariners have hit back-to-back home runs 6 times in franchise history: May 16 & 17, 1993 (Mike Blowers 2x), April 29 & 30, 1999 (Ken Griffey Jr. 2x), April 14 & 15, 2000 (Edgar Martinez & Alex Rodriguez), Aug. 7 & 8, 2000 (Carlos Guillen, Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez), June 2 & 3, 2017 (Taylor Motter & Mike Zunino) and June 19 & 20, 2021 (J.P. Crawford & Shed Long Jr)…Seattle has never recorded a grand slam in 3 consecutive games.marinersblog.mlblogs.com