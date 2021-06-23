Where Was Good on Paper Filmed?
‘Good on Paper’ is a refreshing romantic comedy film that decidedly does not have the happy ending people expect. Following the life of a frustrated stand-up comic who thinks she’s found love, only to be duped repeatedly, the film finds countless opportunities for comedy. A lot of the hilarity stems from Andrea (Iliza Shlesinger), the protagonist, making the rounds of film studios, trying to get her big break in the world of television. As Andrea chases her boyfriend around town, trying to uncover his mysterious life, we see recognizable locations throughout the film. Let’s take a look at where ‘Good on Paper’ was filmed.thecinemaholic.com