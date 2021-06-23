Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lamoriello named General Manager of Year again with Islanders

NHL
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWins award for second straight season after return to third round of playoffs. Lou Lamoriello of the Islanders wins the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, as the NHL's top executive. 02:31 •. Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders was named the winner of the Jim Gregory...

www.nhl.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Fischler
Person
Marc Bergevin
Person
Travis Zajac
Person
Henrik Sedin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Network#The Year Award#The New York Islanders#Gm#Massmutual East Division#The New Jersey Devils#The Montreal Canadiens#The Florida Panthers#Nhl Com#Nyi 104#Wpg#Ott#Golden Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Related
NHLfullpresscoverage.com

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello Proving He Still Got The Magic Touch

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been around the game for a long time. Ever since taking over as the president and general manager of the New Jersey Devils back in 1987, Lamoriello has compiled a career that is Hall of Fame worthy. In fact, Lamoriello was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2009. Though towards the end of his tenure with the Devils in 2015, he might have lost his touch especially with drafting players. However, he started to regain his touch with the Toronto Maple Leafs. When he was named general manager and president of hockey operations of the New York Islanders is when the magic fully returned.
NHLnewsbrig.com

Lou Lamoriello’s visions for Islanders success paying off

Lou Lamoriello has spent all 33 of his years as an NHL general manager preaching team success over individual success. That continued Tuesday night when the Islanders boss made NHL history as the first two-time winner of the Jim Gregory GM of the Year award, and the 78-year-old opted to dedicate his acceptance speech to all the people within his organization.
NHLelitesportsny.com

Lou Lamoriello wins 2021 Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award

Lamoriello becomes the first GM to win the award twice after taking home the honor in 2020. New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been named the NHL’s GM of the Year for the second consecutive season. The Islanders have qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs during all three...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders' Lou Lamoriello named NHL's top GM for second straight season

Lou Lamoriello’s entire NHL career has been built on creating team success, not individual success. Yet the Islanders president and general manager received a huge personal accolade on Tuesday as he won the Jim Gregory Award as the NHL’s top GM for the second straight season. He became the first two-time recipient of the award, which was inaugurated in 2010 and renamed in 2019 for Gregory, the late Maple Leafs GM and NHL executive.
NHLNews 12

GM Lamoriello: Islanders are ‘no fluke’ after 2 deep postseasons

Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said that changes will be made to the roster, but he would like to keep the core of the team in place. He addressed the media on Tuesday, days after the team was eliminated in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Semifinal by the Tampa Bay Lightning. He called the past two seasons, which saw deep playoff runs, “no fluke.”
NHLchatsports.com

Lou Lamoriello thanks Islanders fans for their passionate support

Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello addressed an open letter to the team’s fans praising them for inspiration at Nassau Coliseum and hoping that same enthusiasm is present when the $1.2 billion UBS Arena at Belmont Park opens next season. The Lightning eliminated the Islanders, 1-0, in Game 7...
NHLNHL

Eklund receives E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

2021 Draft prospect from Sweden honored for character, competitiveness, athleticism. William Eklund, a left wing for Djurgarden in the Swedish Hockey League, received the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence, the NHL announced Monday. Eklund (5-foot-10, 176 pounds) is No. 1 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters for...
NHLNHL

Wild re-signs forward Nick Bjugstad to one-year contract

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a one-year, $900,000 contract. Bjugstad, 28, recorded 17 points (6-11=17), three game-winning goals, a plus-7 rating, 48 hits and 22 blocked shots in 44 games during the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-6, 208-pound forward set a career high in plus/minus rating and ranked T-2nd on the Wild in GWG. The Minneapolis, Minn. native tallied 13 of his 17 points (5-8=13), including all three GWG at Xcel Energy Center. He became the 27th Minnesota native to play in a game for the Wild. The right-shot skater registered a three-game assist streak (3a) from March 10-14 and recorded a three-game point streak (1-2=3) from Feb. 24-27. He scored his 100th career NHL goal (GWG) on Feb. 26 vs. LA to become the 26th Minnesota-born NHL skater to reach 100 goals. The forward registered a goal and 11 shots in six Stanley Cup Playoff contests.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Revisionist Toronto Maple Leafs History Is Just Sad to Witness

The best thing the Toronto Maple Leafs ever did was fire Lou Lamoriello in favor of Kyle Dubas. Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas is a breath of fresh air when it comes to NHL general managers – a recycled Old Boys Club that constantly gives the same few old guys the chance to fail again and again with different teams.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders News: Lamoriello speaks on ‘impossible’ offseason decisions to come

New York Islanders general manager knows it’s a tricky offseason ahead, with a flat salary cap, expansion draft, some overages (Andy Greene’s performance bonus carryover) key UFAs (Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri in a dream world), RFAs (Pelech-Sorokin-Beauvillier) and some unused players (Ladd, Hickey) taking up nearly 10% of the cap,
NHLnyihockeynow.com

Here’s How Lou Lamoriello Can Keep the Islanders Core Intact This Offseason

With all exit interviews, including that from team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello, now complete, the focus quickly turns to the offseason, which began the day after the Islanders 1-0 loss in Game 7 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. How will Lamoriello be graded? I’d, personally, give him an...
NHLNHL

Guerin believes Wild getting Eriksson Ek's best years with max-term deal

Centerman scored career-high in goals this season, also finished fourth in Selke voting as NHL's best defensive forward. Wild General Manager Bill Guerin has a number of offseason priorities this summer. The most important include re-signing young cornerstones Kirill Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek. A month into the...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Scratching Jesperi Kotkaniemi Not The Right Call

The Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a tough situation. They have made an impressive run to the Stanley Cup Final but now their backs are against the wall. Not only do they have to win tonight, they have to win four in a row against a team that hasn’t lost two in a row in the playoffs this year or in last year’s championship run.
Hockeyajournalofmusicalthings.com

Celine Dion causes an international hockey incident

Celine Dion was born and raised in Quebec, right? Therefore, you’d suppose that she has Montreal Canadiens blood running through her body. Well, um, not quite. And we now have accusations of sedition. Dion, of course, became legendary for her resident performances in Los Vegas. For a while, she was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy