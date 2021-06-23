Lamoriello named General Manager of Year again with Islanders

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been around the game for a long time. Ever since taking over as the president and general manager of the New Jersey Devils back in 1987, Lamoriello has compiled a career that is Hall of Fame worthy. In fact, Lamoriello was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2009. Though towards the end of his tenure with the Devils in 2015, he might have lost his touch especially with drafting players. However, he started to regain his touch with the Toronto Maple Leafs. When he was named general manager and president of hockey operations of the New York Islanders is when the magic fully returned.